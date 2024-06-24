Two men drive vans into sea and nearly drown during Instagram reel stunt in Gujarat

Police seized both vehicles and legal action was taken.

New Delhi:

In a bid to perform risky stunts for Instagram reel content, two men drove their Mahindra Thar SUVs into deep waters along the Mundra coast in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

Their journey quickly turned into a nightmare when rising tides nearly submerged both vehicles leaving the two men stranded.

With the help of local villagers, both cars were eventually pulled out of the water. One of the jeeps even suffered engine failure while being pulled out.

The police have registered a case against both the drivers after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Both vehicles were seized by the police and legal action was taken under sections 279, 114 of EPCO and sections 177, 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.