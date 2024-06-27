Two Maldivian ministers arrested for ‘black magic’ against President Mohamed Muizzu: Report

The minister was suspended from her post on Wednesday, the Environment Ministry said.

Male:

Maldivian police have arrested two sitting ministers for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday.

Shamnaz Saleem, who was a minister of state in the Ministry of Environment, her ex-husband Adam Rameez, who served as a minister in the President’s Office, and two others were arrested, local media said citing police, who, However, he refused to share any information about the motives or the alleged performance of black magic.

“Shamnaz, along with two other people, was arrested on Sunday. The three were detained for seven days. She was suspended from her position on Wednesday by decision of the Environment Ministry,” the Sun.mv news portal reported, adding: Rameez was also suspended on Thursday.

Incidentally, both Shamnaz and Rameez worked with Muizzu as members of the Male Municipal Council when he served as the city’s mayor.

Media reported that after Muizzu took over as president in November last year, Shamnaz was appointed minister of state first at Muliaage, the president’s official residence, and then transferred to the Ministry of Environment.

“Rameez, during his time at the Male City Council, was known as a close associate of Muizzu, who was the mayor at the time,” Sun.mv continued, adding: “However, he has been absent from the public light in the last five months or so.” Neither the Maldives government nor the President’s office have made any official comment on the issue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)