Two Indian stars may return home midway through T20 World Cup ahead of Super 8 stage: Report

The Indian cricket team is already in the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024. With three wins in three matches, including one against Pakistan, the Rohit Sharma-led team is unbeaten so far in the United States. India has one more match left in the United States before moving to the West Indies for the Super 8 and then the knockout phase. However, according to a Cricbuzz report, two stars will return home after the Indian cricket team’s match in the United States ends on June 15.

The two members are Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan, both players are part of the team’s traveling reserve. The report said that the other two roaming reserves, Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, will remain in the Indian cricket team. For now, all travel bookings are with the team in Fort Lauderdale.

Roving reserves are sent to large events as management cannot send reinforcements in case of injury.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Sreesanth expected to see a change in the composition of the Indian bowling attack with the change of location and said star Yuzvendra Chahal should make it to India’s playing eleven once the spell ends.’ ICC T20 World Cup Super 8′. It begins in the Caribbean islands.

India have selected four spinners for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, but pace has been the main component of their attack in the first three games of the tournament. India captain Rohit Sharma used just three overs of spin against the United States on Wednesday in the Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium as pace bowling proved more effective on the field. low-scoring New York.

“Chahal could come in. Rahul (Rahul Dravid) Bhai knows what changes need to be made in West Indies, that’s why we have gone for four spinners. Even in the press conference, Rohit said that he doesn’t want to reveal why “They are taking four spinners , but there will be changes, especially in the spinning department. The way Axar bats and bowls will be a big decision for the team, which if he quits will be a really tough decision,” Sreesanth, who appears as a pundit on Caught and Bold on Disney+ Hotstar, said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

With ANI inputs