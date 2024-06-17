Two dead in shooting during annual concert in Texas to commemorate the end of slavery

A shooter killed two revelers and wounded a dozen others at a concert in a Texas park yesterday during an annual celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. The shooting occurred Saturday night (local time) during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock and the manhunt is still ongoing.

“Round Rock Police have confirmed that 14 victims were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, and two were pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting at Old Settlers Park during Round Rock’s annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. June 15,” Round Rock police said. .

Two groups got into an argument at the concert, which led to the shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks told reporters at the scene. He added that the two victims who died were not involved in the fight.

Round Rock police said a search is underway for the suspect, whom they described as a black man with a thin build. He was about 5 feet 7 inches tall, had short dreadlocks and was wearing a white hoodie at the time of the incident, they said.

Police have also announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the US, is celebrated in June each year to mark the end of slavery.