Two children drown while playing in 5-foot-deep rainwater ditch in Delhi

Two children drowned today after falling into a 5-feet-deep rainwater ditch in Delhi. The incident occurred at 5 pm when the two children, aged 8 and 10, both residents of New Usmanpur, the national capital, had gone out to play in the rainwater.

North East Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey, while sharing details about the incident, said, “Two children died today after drowning in a deep ditch that was filled with rainwater in New Usmanpur area. The incident took place around 5:00 pm in the New Usmanpur area,” according to news agency ANI.

“Rainwater had accumulated in a ditch in Khadar area, at a depth of about 1.5 metres, near 5th Pushta, New Usmanpur. The two children were playing and went to swim in the pool, but were drowned because the water was deep,” he added.

The bodies of the two children were taken out and taken to Delhi’s JPC Hospital, where they were declared dead. The bodies have been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem.

Delhi NCR was hit by incessant rains and thunderstorms last night and this morning, leading to heavy waterlogging in several areas.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called an emergency meeting of all officials and ordered them to deploy static bombs to address reports of waterlogging. He also took stock of the situation and reviewed the preparedness of all departments to deal with the onset of monsoon in Delhi.

Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi is very likely to receive isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) rainfall on June 29 and July 1 and is likely to receive heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) rainfall in some parts on July 30, 2024. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 28, 2024

The meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi along with Haryana and Chandigarh during the next three days.