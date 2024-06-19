Two arrested for spraying orange substance at Stonehenge in the UK

Activists from the Just Stop Oil group sprayed an orange substance

London:

Police in the United Kingdom said Wednesday that officers arrested two people after environmental activists sprayed an orange substance at Stonehenge, the renowned prehistoric UNESCO World Heritage site in southwestern England.

Just stop the oil protesters damaging Stonehenge 😭

pic.twitter.com/HSQvfWIdNh – Stonehenge UK (@ST0NEHENGE) June 19, 2024

“We have arrested two people following an incident at Stonehenge this afternoon,” Wiltshire Police said, as images posted on social media showed activists from the group Just Stop Oil spraying an orange substance on two of the megalithic monuments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)