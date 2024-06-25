Trinamool upset over speaker nomination. Last minute decision, sources say

New Delhi:

Congress’s K Suresh’s nomination for the Speaker’s post has ruffled feathers in Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, which claims it was a unilateral decision by the Congress. Senior Trinamool leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said he did not consult the Trinamool on this issue. Congressional sources said it was a last-minute decision and they had to take a call on the issue 10 minutes before the noon deadline.

“I saw it on TV and I found out…Derek O’Brien came and asked me and I told him there had been no argument,” he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

“Congress must give explanations. (The reason) is better for them to know,” he said.

Asked if Trinamool would consider supporting Mr Suresh, he said: “We will have a meeting and discuss and our leader will take a call… it is a party decision.”

For the first time, the opposition decided to force an election for the post of president, appointing Mr. Suresh, whom they hoped would be elected acting president. His demand for a vice president, a position traditionally held by the opposition ranks, has also received no response from the government.