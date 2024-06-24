Toy train falls, killing 10-year-old boy in Chandigarh shopping mall

The boy suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

A 10-year-old boy died after a toy train carriage he was taking a ride in overturned at a shopping mall in Chandigarh, police said on Monday.

The boy, Shahbaz, was leaning out of the window when the toy train car overturned to the right at Elante Mall, CCTV footage showed.

The victim’s cousin, who was also sitting with him, was unharmed, police said.

According to police, Shahbaz was sitting in the last compartment, which overturned when the toy train spun, leaving the boy with serious head injuries.

The police lodged an FIR and arrested the train driver. The toy train has also been seized.

“A case has been registered against the person who was driving the train and also against the management of the mall,” a police officer said.