Top US official mocks Pakistan over T20 World Cup loss

A senior US government official was asked on Thursday about Pakistan’s loss to newcomers the United States in a T20 World Cup match. Responding to the question at a news conference, State Department spokesman Mathew Miller said it was not his “area of ​​expertise.”

#LOOK | When asked if the United States beat Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “I often get into trouble when I try to comment on things that go beyond beyond my area of ​​expertise, and I would say that the Pakistan cricket team is certainly… pic.twitter.com/xHxQ0AxuBE — AIN (@ANI) June 14, 2024

“I often get into trouble when I try to comment on things that go beyond my area of ​​expertise, and I would say the Pakistan cricket team is certainly in that category,” he said.

Debutants United States scored a shock victory over former champions Pakistan last week when the T20 World Cup match went to Super Over.

Pakistan, who batted first, scored 159 runs in 20 overs, but the United States leveled the score at the end of their innings. The match went to a Super Over, in which the United States smashed 18 runs while Pakistan could only score 13.

Pakistan’s loss to the United States in a game the Asian country has been playing for decades sparked an avalanche of criticism and memes online.

India and the United States are now at the top of Group A, aiming to qualify for the Super 8 level. In third place at the moment, Pakistan’s fate now depends on multiple factors including a win in their last match against Ireland on Sunday.