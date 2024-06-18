Top US doctor calls for ‘warning labels’ on social media. This is why

Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that social media can deeply damage the mental health of young adults.

Washington:

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Monday called for a warning label to be added to social media apps as a reminder that those platforms have caused harm to young people, especially teenagers.

Murthy wrote Monday in the New York Times that a warning label alone won’t make social media safe for young people, but it can raise awareness and change behavior, as tobacco studies show. The US Congress would have to pass legislation requiring such a warning label.

BECAUSE IT IS IMPORTANT

Murthy has long been warning that social media can deeply damage the mental health of young people, particularly teenage girls. In an advisory last year, she called for safeguards from technology companies for children who are in critical stages of brain development.

A 2019 American Medical Association study showed that the risk of depression doubled for teens who spent three hours a day on social media.

KEY QUOTES

“It is time to demand a surgeon general warning label on social media platforms stating that social media is associated with significant harm to adolescent mental health,” Murthy wrote on Monday.

“A surgeon general warning label, requiring congressional action, would periodically remind parents and teens that social media has not been proven safe,” he added.

CONTEXT

Some US states have been working to pass laws that protect children from the harmful effects of social media, such as anxiety, depression, and, as a result, other mental illnesses.

New York state lawmakers this month passed legislation to ban social media platforms from exposing “addictive” algorithmic content to users under 18 without parental consent.

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning children under 14 from accessing social media platforms and requiring 14- and 15-year-olds to obtain parental consent.

