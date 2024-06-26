Three terrorists shot dead in gunfight with security forces in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists were believed to be involved in recent attacks. (Figurative)

Three terrorists were killed after a fierce gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Gandoh area of ​​Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Terrorists were believed to be involved in recent attacks on the army and police in the Valley. A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an American-made M4 carbine, has been recovered from the encounter site.

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of J&K Police, said the police received information about the presence of three terrorists when they launched a search operation this morning. In the last one week, operations to flush out terrorists have been intensified in Doda and Rajouri, Poonch regions, following a series of terror attacks.

On June 11, an army camp was attacked, wounding five soldiers and a special police officer. In another incident, terrorists attacked a police camp and injured a policeman.

The attacks prompted a massive security overhaul and security forces launched coordinated operations to track down the terrorists and their local collaborators. Police sources say three locals who allegedly provided food and shelter to terrorists have been arrested.