Three groups in Pakistan team: After exit from T20 World Cup, report says “Mohammad Rizwan is unhappy over not…”

Pakistan’s surprise early exit from the T20 World Cup is being attributed to “groupings” within the team and poor performance of senior players during critical moments and could lead to “major changes” not only in the team but also in the PCB. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources, the biggest challenge for Babar Azam upon his return as captain was to unite the team, but he could not do so due to groupings. Shaheen Afridi was upset about losing the captaincy and Babar did not support him when needed, while Mohammad Rizwan was unhappy about not being considered for the captaincy.

“There are three groups in the team, one led by Babar Azam, the second by Shaheen Shaheen Afridi and the third by Mohammad Rizwan. Add to this the return of veterans like Mohammad Aamir and Imad Wasim, the recipe was set for a disaster in the World Cup,” a source close to the team told PTI.

“The return of Imad and Amir added to the confusion as it was difficult for Babar to get valuable performances from both of them as they had not played high-level domestic or international cricket for a long time except in franchise-based leagues.

“There were even cases where some players did not talk to each other and some of them even tried to appease all the team leaders,” the source added.

A senior PCB official said president Mohsin Naqvi was well aware of the team’s problems even before the World Cup and had been briefed by his right-hand man, national coach and senior manager Wahab Riaz.

“Naqvi held two meetings with all the players privately and gave them pep talks asking them to put aside their problems and concentrate on winning the World Cup and that he would remove all misgivings in the team later, but apparently things They didn’t work.

“I’m not defending Babar, but what is a captain supposed to do when his main bowler can’t even defend 15 in the final against a weak American team and concedes a boundary and a six off full tosses?

“Or when an all-rounder who came out of retirement to help win the World Cup is left out due to fitness issues.” The role of outside elements, including player agents and some former players who ran social media campaigns, has also not helped alleviate latent tensions in the team.

Naqvi has now hinted that changes will be made to the national team, but another well-informed source made it clear that changes would now be made to the cricket board as well.

“The president is obviously going to clean things up in the team, but he has already started a process of evaluating the performance of senior and mid-level employees on the board,” the source said.

“Now we will see important changes in the team and at the management level on the board of directors,” he said.

“Naqvi himself is facing problems as he is not the ruling government’s choice to head the junta. Now he is also facing criticism over the WC debacle and there are calls for his presidency as well,” another PCB source said.

Several reliable sources have also confirmed that Naqvi will not make an immediate call to Babar Azam’s captaincy as Pakistan plays its next white-ball series in November.

“The only good thing for Naqvi is that Pakistan now has two test series scheduled at home against Bangladesh and England and with Shan Masood already as Test captain and a new head coach in Jason Gillispie, he doesn’t have to worry about immediate changes. ” Usually in Pakistan cricket, a failed World Cup campaign means heads roll and the board tends to look for scapegoats, but this time even cricket fans and critics are pressuring the PCB to take action to stop the equipment from falling.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)