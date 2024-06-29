Threat of rain on the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa? A gloomy weather report says the chances are…

On Saturday, India will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown, Barbados. However, rain is likely to be a problem at Kensington Oval. India beat England in a rain-affected semi-final in Guyana, while South Africa thrashed Afghanistan in the other clash in Trinidad. If it rains on the day of the match, the ICC has allocated a reserve day for the final. If the match cannot be completed on Saturday, both teams will play again on Sunday, the reserve day. The capital of Barbados, Bridgetown, witnessed heavy rain on the eve of the match.

It’s after midnight in India and here in Barbados the rain has started just after sunset.#Kalki2898AD photo.twitter.com/esypzB5Sg9 — Aman Choudhary (@Aman4Bmr) June 29, 2024

According to Accuweather, rain and possible thunderstorms could cause some disruption. The rain rate could increase to 51 during the game.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with occasional scattered sunlight and moderate rain showers, and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Here is the hourly weather update for Barbados (Saturday June 29):

9:00 am (6:30 pm IST): 47% chance of rain

10:00 am (7:30 pm IST): 29% chance of rain

11:00 am (8:30 pm IST): 29% chance of rain

12:00 pm (9:30 pm IST): 35% chance of rain

1:00 pm (10:30 pm IST): 51% chance of rain

2:00 pm (11:30 pm IST): 47% chance of rain

3:00 pm (12:30 am IST): 40% chance of rain

While the Barbados Weather Service had suggested that a tropical storm could hit the island on Saturday, the weather forecast suggests there could be some improvement as we get closer to match day.

This does not necessarily mean that the match can start at the scheduled time, as the referees will also inspect the field of play before the scheduled time of the draw.

The second semi-final between India and England was also delayed due to rain. However, a full match was completed despite some interruptions due to rain in Guyana.

According to the ICC Conditions of Play for the reserve day, “Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs and only if the minimum number of overs required cannot be played to constitute a match on the scheduled day, the match will be completed on the reserve day.

Each team must complete a minimum of 10 overs to achieve a result. However, if the match starts on the scheduled date but cannot be completed due to rain interruptions, it will resume from the same point on the reserve day.