Those against Lord Ram came second, arrogants stopped at 241: senior RSS leader

RSS leader Indresh Kumar spoke about the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Jaipur:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar has said that the ruling party fell short of majority because a feeling of arrogance had taken over and the INDIA bloc ended up in the number 2 position for being anti-Ram.

Speaking at the ‘Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh’ event at Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday, he said, “The group who did bhakti of Lord Ram and became arrogant stopped at 241, however, they became the party larger”.

“And those who had no faith in Ram were arrested in 234,” he said, referring to the INDIA block.

He further said, “See the ‘Vidhan’ of Ram Rajya in democracy; those who did ‘Bhakti’ of Ram, but gradually became arrogant, emerged as the largest party; however, the vote and power that should have been given to them given were stopped by God because of arrogance.”

“Furthermore, none of those who opposed Ram were given power. All of them together were made number two,” he said.

This follows RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement a few days ago. Bhagwat said that a true ‘sevak’ should serve people without arrogance and maintain dignity.

“Those who pray to Ram should be humble… Lord Ram does not discriminate or punish. Ram imparts justice to all. He gives and continues to give to all. Lord Ram was always fair and will continue to be so,” he said.

