This is what ISRO chief Somanath’s message to Sunita Williams said

ISRO chief Dr S Somanath has praised Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams for her bravery.

New Delhi:

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chief Dr S Somanath, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, said the delay in the return of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams from the International Space Station (ISS) It should not be seen as a major concern, as the ISS is a safe place with long endurance.

“It’s not just about Sunita Williams or any other astronaut. Being stranded or trapped in one place is not a story we should have at the moment. There are nine astronauts there; none of them are stranded,” the ISRO chief told NDTV.

“They all have to come back one day. The problem is testing a new crew module called the Boeing Starliner, its ability to go up and come back safely. There are enough capabilities with ground launch providers (to bring them home). That’s not a problem. The International Space Station is a safe place for people to stay for a long time,” he said.

“The question we have to ask today when we develop a spacecraft like Starliner is whether it can operate reliably on both outbound and inbound journeys. I think that’s what the agencies involved are thinking,” said Dr. Somanath.

He said ISRO is very proud of Ms. Williams for her bravery.

“We are all proud of her. She has many missions under her belt. It is an act of bravery to travel on the first flight of a new space vehicle. She herself is part of the design team and has used the contributions of her experience. We are also building a crew module and I can understand the type of interactions she must have had. We have experience, but she has much more experience than us. I wish her all the best in returning successfully, learning from it and contributing to the construction of the ship. space,” said Dr. Somanath.

On whether ISRO would accept her services as an advisor to the Indian space programme, Dr Somanath said the space agency always welcomes anyone who suggests ideas.

“At the end of the day, the space programme is for the entire humanity. One country can build a spacecraft, but it is for humanity. Who knows, tomorrow it will be our spacecraft that goes on rescue missions for another country,” the ISRO chief said.

Last week, NASA postponed the return to Earth of the Boeing Starliner from the ISS, with its first crew of astronauts, to allow more time to review the technical problems that had been encountered.

American astronauts Barrt “Butch” Wilmore and Ms Williams blasted off on June 5 as a final demonstration toward NASA’s routine flight certification.