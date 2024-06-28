Thirteen dead after minibus crashes into parked truck on Karnataka Highway

Thirteen people were killed and four others injured after a minibus collided with a parked truck on the Pune-Bangalore Expressway in Karnataka on Friday morning. While 11 people died on the spot, two others died during treatment at a hospital.

The accident occurred near Gundenahalli junction in Haveri district at 3:45 am and 17 people were traveling in the minibus.

The victims, residents of Shivamogga, had traveled to Belagavi district on a pilgrimage and were returning home when the accident occurred.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and two of them are in critical condition, according to police. Although the cause of the accident is unknown, reports indicate that the driver of the minibus fell asleep at the wheel.