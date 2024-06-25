‘They changed their plan, so I realized…’: How Rohit Sharma beat Australia in Super 8s

Winning was no “breeze” for India in their final T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Australia as captain Rohit Sharma said he had to modify his batting to take the wind out of the sails of the 2021 champions. Rohit played some delightful knocks at the off-side as the ‘Man of the Match’ scored 92 to win the match in just 41 deliveries, just as his opening partner Virat Kohli went for a duck. Courtesy of Rohit’s seven boundaries and eight sixes, India scored 205/5 and then restricted Mitchell Marsh’s team to 181/7 for a 24-run win and advanced to the semi-final of the main event.

With the wind being a constant obstacle, Rohit said he had to take more hits on the opposite side to nullify the impact.

“I thought from the first moment there was a strong breeze. They (Australia) changed their plan and bowled against the breeze, so I realized I had to open the opposite side as well.

“You have to take into account the breeze and understand that pitchers are also smart and open all sides of the field. When you keep an open mind and don’t just think about one shot, you can access all areas of the field,” said the Indian captain after the match.

“200 is obviously a good score, but when you play on pitches like this, where the wind is a factor, anything is possible, but I think we made good use of the conditions. It was really nice to see us get through those overs and get the wickets at the same time.” time”. Rohit also said that he knew wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav would be at his best in the West Indies after finding favorable conditions for seamers in the United States.

Kuldeep returned excellent figures of 2/24 in his four overs.

“Kuldeep, we understand the strengths he has, but you have to use them when you need them. The pitches in New York were seamer-friendly, but we knew he would play an important role later.” Rohit categorically said that he was concentrating only on maintaining the ‘tempo’ of the match and not worrying in the least about his century.

“It was a good wicket, and you want to try and go back to play those kind of shots. I’ve been trying to do that for a few years and I’m glad it came out today. The fifties and hundreds It doesn’t matter, I wanted to bat with the same pace and follow.

“You want to score big, yes, but at the same time you want the players to think about where the next shot is going to come from, and I think I achieved that today,” he added.

The captain added that he would like India to continue playing the same way in the last 16 as they have done so far.

“We don’t want to do anything different (in the playoffs). We want to play the same way, understand what each one should do in a given situation and play freely.

“So far we have been doing it consistently, and in the semi-finals we have to try to do the same. It will be good (to play England in the semi-final). Nothing changes for us, we want to focus on what we do.” We can do it as a team and take over the game.” Australian captain Mitchell Marsh, who was guilty of leaving out a sitter and failing to build on his good start with the bat, admitted that India were better on the day.

“It’s disappointing. Technically there’s still a chance to get through, and today India outplayed us. I think over the course of 40 overs there are a lot of small margins, but honestly, India was the better team.

“We’ve seen for 15 years what Rohit Sharma can do in that kind of mood, and he had an absolute flight. In a run chase like that, you’re in if you can keep it at ten (10 runs an over) for the longest possible time, but India was too good for us.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)