The Youth Congress protests near Parliament for NEETs and tries to remove the barricades

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) today protested near Parliament over the alleged leak of the NEET-UG paper. Hundreds of IYC members clashed with police and broke barricades.

Protesters said it is a “parliament gherao“Move and they will continue their march. Allegations of paper leaks and irregularities have caused major unrest among students and parents, they said.

Just a few steps from Parliament, AIJ colleagues roar with full enthusiasm against the government that leaks documents!#IYCSansadGheraopic.twitter.com/lCLAv6BC77 — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) June 27, 2024

“Thousands of IYC workers have taken to the streets of Delhi today, becoming the voice of students suffering from the atrocities of the paper leak,” IYC director BV Srinivas said in a post on X.

The NEET-UG exam has been embroiled in controversy with allegations of cheating and impersonation. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced harsh criticism, leading to protests and legal action. The Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET-PG 2024 exam and new dates will be announced soon.

The government replaced the head of the NTA and formed a committee to review and improve its functioning. The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear petitions related to the issue on July 8.

On Wednesday, the Bihar government handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has already arrested several accused.

Intensifying its investigation into alleged irregularities, a CBI team on Wednesday visited a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and questioned the school staff, including the principal.

