The victim in the Darshan case had broken testicles and dogs had eaten his face

Renuka Swamy’s body was found in a drain in Bengaluru on June 9.

Bengaluru:

Chilling details, each more than the last, are emerging in the murder case of a 33-year-old man who was tortured and murdered allegedly by popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his co-star Pavithra Gowda and their fans.

Police believe Renuka Swamy was beaten with sticks, tied up and given electric shocks. She died due to “shock hemorrhage resulting from multiple blunt force injuries,” according to the autopsy report.

The victim’s testicles were broken and he was also missing an ear, according to reports. His body was found in a drain in Bengaluru on June 9, with his face half eaten by dogs.

What happened on June 8

The two actors conspired to murder Renuka Swamy after he made lewd comments about Pavithra Gowda on social media, the other suspects in the case revealed. They said they kidnapped him on June 8 from his hometown in Chitradurga on instructions from Darshan, and took him to a shed in Bengaluru, where they allegedly tortured and killed him, according to the police copy.

In the shed, Renuka Swamy was beaten with wooden sticks. She tied him up and gave him electric shocks, and after her death, they threw her body into the drain at midnight. They also threw away her mobile phone and that of Raghvendra, the member of Darshan’s fan club who had kidnapped him.

Samples collected so far

Police have collected samples of blood stains from the safe room of the shed where Renuka Swamy was allegedly tortured and killed. Locks of hair and the clothes worn by Renuka Swamy, as well as the footwear worn by Darshan and Pavithra on the day of the murder, have also been seized.

CCTV footage has also been collected from the shed, toll booths between Chitradurga and Bengaluru and the house of Pradosh, who helped dispose of the victim’s body.

false confessions

Pavithra Gowda is the main accused in the murder case involving Darshan, which has shocked the Kannada film industry.

The two actors hired four men to take the blame for the murder. While two of them were paid Rs 5 lakh for submitting false confessions, two other men were promised the same amount for going to jail. Darshan also allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh in cash to Pradosh to dispose of the body, they added.

But the men, who had surrendered as per their plan to save Darshan, confessed during interrogation that the actors were behind the murder, police said.

Darshan and Pavithra’s police custody ends today and the two actors are likely to be produced before the court.