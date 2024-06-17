“The time has come, my re-entry has begun”: VK Sasikala’s big announcement

“This is the time I have been telling you there is no need to worry.”

Chennai:

VK Sasikala, confidant of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, dramatically said on Sunday that the AIADMK cannot be thought of as decimated in view of its recent election defeat when its “entry has begun”, and promised to usher in Amma’s government winning the 2026 elections. Assembly polls.

He also stated that he would question the government as an “opposition party” when Edappadi K Palaniswami did not ask the right questions, in his capacity as leader of the opposition.

After her failed attempts over a considerable period to regain control of the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK, Sasikala, addressing her supporters here, said the time had come to enter again.

“This is the time I have been telling you, there is no need to worry,” he said, apparently referring to his stance of “unifying” the party, for which he had also toured several regions of the state.

“No doubt, the people of Tamil Nadu are on our side… I am very strong… the AIADMK cannot be thought of as finished and that is because my entry (re-entry) has begun,” he said. between applause.

With the support of the cadres and the people, the ‘Amma’ regime will be inaugurated by winning the Assembly elections in 2026. He said that he will soon start his tour across the state and raise questions, and the DMK government has to give answers.

Sasikala, without naming anyone, said that “caste-based politics” has entered the party (AIADMK).

Neither she nor the party workers will tolerate the introduction of caste-based politics in the party, pushed by party founder MGR and late matriarch ‘Amma Jayalalithaa’. Had she had any caste-based consideration, she would not have appointed Edappadi K Palaniswami as Chief Minister in 2017. He was appointed Chief Minister considering the representation in the western region of the state, which had always supported the party since the days of Mgr.

Today, he said, the party has been relegated to the third and fourth position in the recent LS polls and has also lost deposits in several seats.

It is obvious that his comments on ‘caste-based politics’ and ‘poll debacle’ were directed at Edappadi Palaniswami. In 2017, when she nominated Palaniswami for the Chief Minister’s post, she was the party’s acting general secretary, the number one post after Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016.

Speaking to reporters, replying to a question, he said, “Boycott of Vikravandi bypoll is not right in the current circumstances.” AIADMK and DMDK boycotted the July 10 by-elections.

Targeting the ruling DMK regime over issues like bus procurement, he said, “if the opposition leader (Edappadi Palaniswami) does not raise the questions he needs to ask, I am the opposition party and I am asking (those) questions.” . He expressed confidence in bringing everyone together, unifying the AIADMK and taking power in the state.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters were ousted by Edappadi Palaniswami, who later emerged as the sole leader at the helm of the AIADMK.

Sasikala, her relatives, including TTV Dhinakaran, who later founded Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, were among those who were expelled from the party years ago when Panneerselvam and Palaniswami stayed together.

