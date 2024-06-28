The T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa might not take place on Saturday. Who will win then?

The 2024 T20 World Cup final is just around the corner with India and South Africa clashing in one of the most anticipated matches in recent times. Both teams are currently unbeaten in the competition with South Africa thoroughly outclassing Afghanistan in the first semi-final and India registering a big win over England in the second. As cricket fans around the world eagerly await the summit clash, rain may end up being a spoilsport. According to AccuWeather, there is a high chance of rain during the match with 99 per cent cloud cover. “Mostly cloudy and humid; breezy in the morning, then occasional rain and thunderstorm in the afternoon,” the weather forecast on the website states.

If the match cannot be played on Saturday, Sunday is reserved. However, there is also a chance of rain on the booking day, as cloud cover is 57 percent during the day.

If the match is cancelled entirely on the two days, both India and South Africa will be awarded the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy and will be announced as joint winners of this year’s competition.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma praised his team after their 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final win over England and even had a special message for Virat Kohli.

“It’s very satisfying to win this game. We worked very hard as a unit. To win this game like this was a great effort from everyone. We adapted very well to the conditions. The conditions were a bit challenging, we had to adapt and that’s been a success story for us so far up to this game.”

“We have adapted very well to the conditions, we play very well in the conditions. The bowlers and the hitters, if they play according to the conditions, things fall into place and that’s exactly what happened for us today. It’s very pleasing to see how we came through this game.”

“He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We understand his class and his importance in all these big matches. Form is never a problem. When you have played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He looks good, the intention is there, he is probably saving for the final Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final),” Rohit said after the match.