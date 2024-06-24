The student who passed NEET does not want to take the test again. This is why

The controversy surrounding the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions has surprised those students who have scored well. One such aspirant is Kartikeya Gupta from Lucknow. He scored 685 out of 720 and hoped to get into a good university. But with coaching institutes, parents and some students opting for the legal route and demanding that the entrance exam be retaken, the youngster is worried about the future. The Supreme Court has refused to postpone the consultation date, scheduled for July 6.

“I am worried about what has happened. When a student prepares for the exam, he has a date in mind. No one cares what will happen next. No one has a backup plan, we all trust the government and the entire system .that something like this will never happen,” Kartikeya told NDTV.

“Now, this uncertainty, a month after the exam, makes students like me nervous,” he added.

The NEET exam was conducted on May 5 and the results were released on June 4. This was Kartikeya’s second attempt and his score increased from 501 to 685 this year.

“I was happy that I could at least get a good college. But after the whole NEET controversy unfolded, new facts are emerging every day. I am anxious and want to know what will happen now,” Kartikeya said. The candidate blamed students who try to pass by buying papers instead of studying.

He said that it takes a whole year to set a rhythm and that it is difficult to achieve it now. Kartikeya said that he does not want to take the test again.

Kartikeya’s mother Preeti Gupta is also angry with this whole controversy. She said parents give everything for their child’s education, but despite the good results, her son’s future is at stake.

“We are very happy with their marks and I am urging the government not to cancel the exam,” Ms. Gupta told NDTV, adding that children have to suffer due to a glitch in the system.

The controversy began after an unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720, sparking nationwide protests.

The government ordered re-examinations for 1,563 students who had suffered time loss during the originally scheduled exam and received grace marks, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The new test was held on Monday, but only 52 percent of the candidates appeared.

Amid allegations of NEET irregularities, the Center postponed the NEET-PG exam a day before its postponed date and canceled the UGC-NET exam held on June 18.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a criminal case based on a written complaint by the Director of Higher Education Department, Ministry of Education regarding NEET irregularities.





