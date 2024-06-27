“The strictest punishment for accused NEETs”: President Murmu in Parliament

New Delhi:

The controversy (from leaked question papers to granting of ‘grace marks’) over the NEET exam for admission to medical courses was mentioned in President Droupadi Murmu’s speech in Parliament on Thursday morning.

At a joint session of both Houses – the first in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term and likely to be rocked by opposition protests over the NEET dispute – Murmu said the government is “committed to an investigation fair” and promised “strict punishment. to the guilty.”

“The recent irregularities and document leaks are being firmly addressed (and) the government’s focus is to improve the examination process,” the president said amid the stir over the word ‘NEET’.

“These incidents (leaked question papers) have happened in many states… there is a need to take action beyond politics,” he told the assembled parliamentarians from the ruling and opposition parties.