The response of Foxconn, maker of Apple’s iPhone, after the dispute over “not hiring married women” in India

Foxconn informed the government that 25% of new hires are married women.

New Delhi:

Foxconn, maker of Apple’s iPhone, has informed the government that 25 percent of its new employees are married women and that its safety protocol, which requires all employees to avoid wearing metal regardless of gender or religion, is not discriminatory. , sources said.

In an informal memo shared with the government after reports suggested it is “not hiring married women,” Foxconn stated that such stipulations are not part of its policy and that these claims may have been made by people who were not hired, sources said. to Press Trust. of India.

They added that such media reports defame the fast-growing Indian manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labor and Employment on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labor department on the issue of married women not being allowed to work at Foxconn India’s Apple iPhone plant, reports said. the media.

“Foxconn has clarified that 25 per cent of the latest hires are married women. This would mean that almost one-third of the total women are married. This ratio compares favourably with any factory in this sector currently operating in India,” one of the sources told news agency PTI.

The Foxconn factory currently has around 70 per cent women and 30 per cent men and the Tamil Nadu plant is the largest female employing factory in the country, with total employment of 45,000 workers during peak periods, they said. .

The company has also reported that the debate on discrimination against Hindu married women for wearing metals (ornaments and jewellery) is “completely biased” and that wearing metal in such factories is a matter of safety, a fact well recognized both by industry and government. .

“Anyone wearing metal, male or female, irrespective of their status (single or married) and religion (Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, etc.) must remove their metal while working in the factory,” the source was quoted as saying in the company’s informal memo.

For safety reasons, no one wearing metal is allowed to work in the shop and this is common practice in several industries.

According to sources, the company has stated that the media report is based on anecdotal comments from 5 to 10 people or potential job applicants.

These comments likely came from candidates who didn’t get the job or who no longer work at Foxconn.

There was no immediate comment from Foxconn in response to an email query sent to the company on the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)