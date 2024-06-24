The pro-temporary president, the great BJP vs. INDIA, flash point as 18th Lok Sabha meets today

18th Lok Sabha meets for the first time today

New Delhi:

The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time today on a stormy note as the opposition returns to the House stronger than last time after the general elections denied the ruling BJP a majority.

In addition to the outcry over irregularities in the national eligibility and entrance test, the selection of the interim president has become a key point between the Treasury and the opposition benches.

The acting president is a temporary position and the House elects a member from among the most senior deputies for this position. The primary role of the Acting Speaker is to administer the oath to new members.

The BJP has elected its leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, a seven-time MP who was previously with the Biju Janata Dal, as interim president. The Congress has opposed this, questioning why K Suresh, an eight-term Congress MP, was not selected. Explaining the reasons for his election, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that while Mahtab has served seven consecutive terms as a Lok Sabha MP, Suresh lost elections in 1998 and 2004 and this is his fourth consecutive term in the camera.

Speaker Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Mr Mahtab before the House meets today. He will act as Acting Speaker until the election of the Speaker. The Speaker has said that senior members of the House – K Suresh, TR Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Sudip Bandyopadhyay will help the acting Speaker in administering oath to the new MPs.

The Congress has said that MPs from INDIA’s opposition bloc – Suresh, Baalu ​​​​and Bandyopadhyay – will not attend during the swearing-in as a mark of protest against the election of the interim prime minister. Mr Rijiju met the three senior MPs before the session. It was learned that Mr Baalu ​​told him that he would not help Mr Mahtab.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also questioned why the BJP did not elect its MP Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi, also in his seventh consecutive term, to the post.

“Kodikunnil Suresh of the INC, who is in his eighth term, should have been the Protem Speaker. But Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJP has been appointed on the flimsy argument that he has greater rights because this is his seventh consecutive term. If this argument is adopts, then why has Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi, a BJP MP who is also in his seventh consecutive term, not been considered? Is it because he is a Dalit as Suresh asked?

Responding, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress should make Suresh the leader of the opposition.

“If you are so worried about Shri Kodikunnil Suresh’s political career, I urge you to make him opposition leader and face CM of UDF for the 2026 Kerala elections. Why stress so much over a temporary position?” published in X.

Suresh, MP from Kerala’s Mavelikara, said the government has acted wrongly. “We claimed that an eighth-term MP should be the interim president… They have acted wrongly and now the entire country is criticizing the BJP government’s decision,” he said.