The Prime Minister meets with Zelensky and Macron at the G7 and will hold talks with the Pope and Meloni

The summit will take place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in the Italian region of Apulia. India has been invited to the G7 Summit as an extension country and this is Prime Minister Modi’s first foreign visit since he took oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

The Prime Minister has held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He will hold talks with several other leaders, including the Pope and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Prime Minister Modi had also met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year.

“Friday is a very busy day for him (Prime Minister Modi). We have several bilateral meetings scheduled with world leaders. He will also address the extension session of the G7 Summit,” the foreign affairs spokesperson said in a video (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal. message.

“Taking strategic partnership to new levels! Prime Minister @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy,” Jaiswal posted on X after the Prime Minister’s meeting with Macron.

“The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership, including in areas of defence, nuclear energy, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and culture. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues key,” he said. aggregate.

The first day of the summit was dominated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as leaders agreed on a US proposal to back a $50 billion loan to kyiv using frozen Russian assets, described by US President Joe Biden as a “result significant” and a strong Message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his exit statement, Prime Minister Modi said he was “glad” that his first foreign visit in his third term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit.

“I warmly remember my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth to our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidating the India-Italy strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions,” his statement said.

In his keynote speech at the G7 leaders’ meeting, Meloni said southern Italy was chosen as a location to send a strong message to the Global South. “It is no coincidence that we host the summit in Apulia. We did it because Apulia is a region in southern Italy and the message we want to send is that the G7, under the Italian presidency, wants to strengthen its dialogue with the nations of the Global South “, he claimed.