The price of Indian food in London shocks the Internet

A video showing the exorbitant cost of Indian staples in London has gone viral and caught the attention of Indian consumers. In the video, Chavi Agarwal, originally from Delhi and now based in London, took her Instagram followers on a detailed tour of an Indian grocery store in the British capital. She highlighted price discrepancies between Indian favorites sold in London compared to their prices at home. For example, Ms Agarwal noted that a packet of Lay’s Magic Masala, which costs 20 rupees in India, was selling for 95 rupees in London. Similarly, a packet of Maggi was priced up to Rs 300 at the London store.

In the video, Ms. Agarwal also revealed the cost of other Indian staple foods. She said paneer, an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine, costs Rs 700, while Alphonso mangoes were priced at Rs 2,400 for six. Bhindi (okra) was quoted at Rs 650 per kilogram. Bitter gourd (karela) had an even higher price of Rs 1,000 per kilogram.

Agarwal shared the video earlier this month. It has since attracted immense attention, racking up over 6 million views and over 135,000 likes.

In the comments section, while some users expressed surprise at the prices, others pointed to factors such as income disparities between the two nations and purchasing power parity as essential considerations.

“By converting to rupees you make the prices seem more exorbitant than they are – yes, some of the items you have mentioned are more expensive than other desi stores and it might be worth reconsidering this particular store as I get older here in a desi area (for over 30 years) and I have never seen mangoes for £22. But overall the purchasing power here is higher, therefore things cost more. Look at the purchasing power parity! Is bread the same price in India? No. There is no denying that we are suffering from inflation here, but unfortunately this video seems more hyperbolic than anything else,” explained one user.

“I would never dare buy them after looking at the price,” another commented. “Let’s open a karela business in London,” a third user joked. “There is something called purchasing power parity… So comparing like that is not the right way,” another explained.

