The opposition’s all-out attack on the center amid nationwide NEET protests

Students hold protests across the country against alleged irregularities among NEETs

New Delhi:

Opposition leaders have targeted the Center over the massive row over the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) – an admission exam for medical courses conducted across India – and which has sparked protests by aspirants in various parts of the country.

The DMK, which has opposed NEET since its introduction, slammed the National Testing Agency for destroying the sanctity of the exam and said the Center was nothing more than a “bystander” supporting coaching centres. The Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

The results of the medical entrance examination, which was taken by 24 lakh students on May 5, were declared on June 4, when the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was carried out. Following the results, accusations of paper leaks emerged. As many as 67 students obtained the perfect score of 720/720. The limit has increased exponentially, leaving many wondering if they would even get a place in medical school.

Another issue that has gone unnoticed is the granting of grace marks to several students to compensate for the loss of time at the examination centre. Protesting students claim this is responsible for inflated grades. The matter is before the Supreme Court, and the Center has told the court that it had canceled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates. They now have the option to retake the test or forego the grace marks. But a section of students have said that this is not enough and the exam should be repeated for all students.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said there is no evidence of document leaks and that allegations of corruption at the NTA are baseless. “All the facts related to this are before the Supreme Court and are under consideration. The kind of politics being made on this issue is just an attempt to spread confusion and affects the peace of mind of the students,” Pradhan said.

Attacking the Center over the burning issue, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said grace marks are not the only problem. “There has been manipulation, documents have been leaked and there has been corruption. The future of 24 lakh students appearing in the NEET exam is at stake due to the actions of the Modi government.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the “NEET scam” has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families. Opposition party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said the Education Minister’s “arrogant response” ignores the cries of 24 lakh students and their parents.

Other allies of INDIA have also joined the protest against the exam. RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejasjwi Yadav said document leaks are “inevitable” whenever the BJP is in power at the Center or in the state.

Trinamool leader and Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said the Center is expediting a probe into alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in the eastern state. “But it is silent on the investigation into irregularities in NEET-UG, which affected the future careers of hundreds of thousands of medical aspirants across the country,” he said.

Counseling for medical school places begins on July 6 and the Supreme Court will resume its hearing on the matter on July 8.