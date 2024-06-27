The opposition will present the NEETs in Parliament tomorrow, the government says “ready”

New Delhi:

Student protests rise across the country over alleged irregularities in NEET medical entrance exam and other competitive exams; the opposition has said it will raise the issue in parliament tomorrow. The idea is to corner the Government, although the day is dedicated to a debate on the Motion of thanks to the President’s speech before Parliament. Projecting confidence, government sources told NDTV that the government is ready to answer any question on the issue even if it arises during the debate.

All possible steps have been taken on the NEET issue, from starting a Central Bureau of Investigation to forming a special committee to probe it, sources said. The committee’s report is expected soon. Furthermore, strict rules against cheating and document leakage will come into effect in this session, stern action will be taken against the culprits and foundation for a robust education system will be laid, they said.

In case the matter arises tomorrow, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will respond, sources said.

The massive row over NEET emerged today in President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session of parliament. The government, President Murmu said, is “committed to conducting a fair investigation” into the entire matter.

The opposition’s decision to raise the NEET issue before any other issue was taken at a meeting this afternoon amid massive public anger. Since June 4, when the results were announced, protests and demonstrations have swept the country.

This afternoon, the NSUI student wing of the Congress stormed the NTA (National Testing Agency) office, demanding that it be closed. The protest came soon after the youth wing of the Congress staged a protest near Parliament.