The opposition seeks a debate on NEETs in Parliament; Ready, says the government

NEET paper leak is the biggest problem in Lok Sabha (Representational) today

New Delhi:

The Opposition today demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the alleged leak of the NEET-UG medical examination and other much-sought competitive tests. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has said it is ready to answer any questions on the exam controversies.

As the session began this morning, Congress MP KC Venugopal moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to deal with unprecedented cases of document leaks, including those of NEET-UG and UGC-NET. The opposition wants to point out the “failures” of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts more than a dozen competitive national exams.

“I have received 22 notices regarding the NEET paper leak case. The President has already indicated in her speech in paragraph 20 that there would be a fair inquiry into the irregularities in NEET,” President Om Birla said, adjourning the meeting till 12 noon.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said leaders should send a message from Parliament that all parties are concerned about the nation’s students, who are worried about their future.

“We should discuss the issue calmly. Both the opposition and the ruling alliance should send a common message to the students from Parliament,” Gandhi said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also called for discussing the NEET issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gave a ‘stop business notice’, which said the house should stop all activities and discuss only the NEET-UG and UGC-NET dispute today.

Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have called for scrapping NEET.

On June 23, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a criminal case into alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG by the NTA and formed special teams to investigate the matter.

The NEET-UG was conducted on May 5; More than 23 lakh candidates appeared. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720, sparking widespread protests in the country.