The NTA cannot afford to be slow

This year’s National Eligibility-Entrance Test (NEET) has caused so much chaos and despair that the Supreme Court and the Union Minister had to intervene. The situation is complex, and so many things seem to have gone wrong that a resolution for a few students can affect thousands of others. Mistakes happen, but allegations of malpractice are not new to Indian exam systems. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET and other exams, certainly has reason to take a deeper look at its systems and processes.

While not many risks can be anticipated in mass testing, when something goes wrong, even accidentally, the responsibility falls on the testing authorities. Your job is to conduct evaluations that are fair, valid, reliable and timely. That is the golden rule of all evaluations.

Solutions cannot exist only in theory

The NTA itself is a young organization, but it has no shortage of excellent advice. He has venerable advisors and leaders. However, exam operations are a difficult domain, and exam operations at scale are even more challenging. Delivering high-quality review and evaluation processes requires at least one of two things: either deep experience that comes from doing it over and over again for so many years that all the flaws have been perfected over time, or a rigorous analytical exercise. to even anticipate problems. The most unlikely of risks that can derail not only the exam but also the lives of an entire group of students.

This cannot be just theoretical. The agency must assure itself and its governing authority of impeccable and fair examinations by showing evidence of mock tests, surprise checks, handling of multiple skills, handling of errors in the centers and of course, creation of multiple and almost obsessive scenarios and tests . Testing at scale is not just about conducting trouble-free examinations, but also about ensuring that processes and systems are refined to extremely high quality standards. The NTA will surely now tell itself that it must adopt a quality-first approach, such as Six Sigma methods, in addition to its current systems. Given the current situation, the agency cannot deny that it has a long way to go.

The NTA must be able to anticipate scenarios

In addition to developing more practice exercises and a quality approach, there are some other things that the NTA needs to think about. The first of these is a set of principles that can guide rapid resolution of on-site problems. If a test has started 10 minutes late, the solution must be the same: minutes for minutes. Unless there is a security breach, there is no reason to resolve a problem measured in minutes with grace notes. Similarly, multiple scenarios should be generated and evaluated with the help of the surveillance community to develop even more effective guidelines for testing centers.

The challenge of centralization must be faced head-on, where the decisions that will be made at a testing center are clear, as well as the actions for which the center director will be responsible. A delay in a center or a confusion of papers cannot be delegated upwards. Other issues, such as accusations of leaks, are rightly raised at the highest levels.

It must be recognized that the NTA and its predecessor organizations have extensive experience in conducting reliable examinations. At the same time, it must also be recognized that, while this operational excellence is achieved with effort, it is not static. It is a constant and dynamic uphill struggle. You cannot rest thinking that a problem or its resolution is final. High-risk operations need to be constantly improved, or authorities will find themselves facing crises in areas they thought they had under control.

Technology remains underused

The NTA brought with it high hopes for next-generation assessments and with it, a much greater reliance on technology. While progress is being made, there are many other options that technology can enable. An example is individually generated questionnaires for a fully online center. Once a question bank is prepared, question papers can be generated algorithmically for individual students where even if a question is common across papers, it is possibly a different question number. Therefore, these documents will prove the same thing, even if they are not identical. Another, even simpler way would include changing the variables in a problem, for example, where one student is asked a question about 50 widgets and another works with 30. This way, the methods are the same, but the answers are not, and cheating is, therefore, useless. This also eliminates the possibility of paper leaks.

Every system, especially when new, will have its own challenges and problems. But this is where the agency must learn from its global partners and its own experience to build new checks and balances.

Technology plays another important role in creating transparency, and that is achieved through data analysis. There is already a lot of data processing involved in exam assessments. A few simple metrics can help eliminate problems if made transparent in a timely manner. For example, one of the NTA’s goals is to provide accessible centers. A metric measuring the distance traveled by a candidate would provide much-needed transparency, and any school that has students who travel exceptional distances would stand out as an outlier. Such transparency in itself would alert outliers, who certainly would not want to attract attention if their intention is in bad faith. Therefore, data analysis that asks intelligent questions can act as a shield for the agency’s reputation and protection for students.

Some other technological solutions may include centralized camera proctoring in exam rooms across the country, with algorithms that flag unusual patterns for a team of proctors. While many of these mechanisms already exist, adding a layer of verification, such as visibility, can help even more. Discussions should range from ethics to effectiveness and should occur at the highest levels of the evaluation community.

Capacity development is key

Lastly, and possibly most fundamentally, it is important to develop much more capacity in evaluations. This includes several areas, such as assessment design, scaled exams, exam operations, skills tests versus knowledge tests, standardization practices using advanced statistics, and much more. India currently has very few specialists in these areas, even though they are explicitly stated objectives of the NTA.

Even the best systems recognize and work to continually improve to remain the best. No matter how tedious or stressful, high-quality testing is critical to maintaining both the reputation of the system and the future of thousands upon thousands of students.

(Meta Sengupta is a board member, advisor and mentor on leadership, governance and futures of education and skills.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.