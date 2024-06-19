The most expensive house in Malibu, California, sold for $210 million

James Jannard, who founded Oakley in 1975, made a handsome profit on the house. (Figurative)

It’s a price you’ll probably have to take a second look at: The founder of eyewear maker Oakley just sold his Malibu home for a whopping $210 million.

The super-luxury home, which costs a lot of money even by the staggering standards of expensive Malibu real estate, is now the most expensive home ever sold in California.

The sum surpasses the mere $200 million that Jay-Z and Beyonce spent last year on their own Malibu resort.

Eyewear entrepreneur James Jannard, who founded Oakley in 1975, made a tidy profit on the house, having bought it in 2012 for just $75 million, reported the Los Angeles Times, which said it had seen real estate records for the sale.

The identity of the buyer was unclear, the outlet said, and documents showed it had been purchased by a Delaware-based limited liability company.

The 1,400 square meters (15,000 square feet) spread over 4 hectares (9.5 acres) of attractive cliffside, with its own 300-foot stretch of ocean.

It has eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms that seem unnecessary, a huge patio, a gym and two guest houses.

Malibu, a coveted beach enclave 45 minutes from Los Angeles, is a favorite spot for celebrities and the mega-rich.

With Jannard’s sale and Jay-Z/Beyonce’s purchase, the city now holds the record for the three most expensive homes in California, after venture capitalist Marc Andreessen reportedly paid $177 million for a property there in 2021.

California is the richest and most populous state in the United States, with a huge disparity between the haves and have-nots.

The state is suffering from a severe housing shortage that has driven prices well above the national average.

In the six sunny southern counties, the average home now changes hands for nearly $900,000, more than eight times the median annual income.

