The long fight of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange against extradition to the United States

London:

Jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been fighting for years to avoid extradition from Britain in connection with the 2010 publication of thousands of classified American documents.

Here’s a timeline of his legal troubles after he agreed to plead guilty to revealing military secrets in exchange for his release from prison, ending his years-long legal drama:

2010: assault charges

In July 2010, Assange’s whistleblowing website WikiLeaks begins publishing hundreds of thousands of leaked US military documents about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, some of which detail US abuses.

This is followed by a trove of secret US diplomatic cables, showing that Washington spied on United Nations leaders and that Saudi Arabia pressured the United States to attack Iran, among other revelations.

In November of that year, a Swedish prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for Assange over sexual assault allegations involving two women.

Assange denies the allegations and says they had consensual sex, but is arrested after reporting to police in London. A week later he is released on bail.

2012: embassy shelter

In February 2011, a British judge rules that Assange can be extradited to Sweden.

He appeals, claiming the Swedish accusations are a pretext to transfer him to the United States to face Wikileaks charges.

In June 2012 he took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Ecuador, then governed by leftist President Rafael Correa, grants him asylum.

In May 2017, Swedish prosecutors dropped the sexual assault investigation after failing to secure Assange’s transfer.

In December, Ecuador grants Assange nationality, but Britain prevents it from granting him diplomatic status.

2019: arrest, prison

In January 2018, Ecuador, now governed by conservative President Lenin Moreno, says that hosting Assange has become “unsustainable.”

Tensions peak in April 2019 when Moreno says Assange has “repeatedly violated” the conditions of his asylum and revokes his citizenship.

The next day, British police remove Assange from the embassy and arrest him on a US extradition request.

In May, he is sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for violating bail in 2010.

The legal process for his extradition to the United States begins.

Meanwhile, Swedish prosecutors reopen the rape investigation.

American charges

In May 2019, the US Department of Justice accuses Assange of violating the US Espionage Act by publishing military and diplomatic files in 2010. If convicted, he faces prison terms of up to 175 years.

Assange makes his first court appearance since being jailed via video link.

Swedish indictment dropped

In November 2019, Swedish prosecutors dropped the rape investigation because “the evidence is not strong enough” despite “credible” claims by Assange’s alleged victim.

– 2020: Trump’s statement –

In court hearings in February 2020, Assange’s lawyers claimed that then-US President Donald Trump had promised him a pardon if he denied that Russia had leaked damaging emails about Hillary Clinton to him before the 2016 presidential election.

The White House denies the claim.

2021: victory, then setback

Assange’s supporters celebrate after a London court blocked his extradition in January 2021, saying he would be at risk of suicide if sent to the United States.

But a High Court appeal overturns the verdict and returns the case to the original court after the United States promised that he would not be kept isolated in jail and that he would receive appropriate medical treatment.

2022: Permission to appeal

In January 2022, judges grant Assange permission to appeal. But in March, the Supreme Court refused to hear the challenge.

On June 17, 2022, the British government approves his extradition in what Wikileaks calls a “dark day for press freedom and for British democracy.”

Assange appeals the government’s decision.

“He will die” if he is extradited

Assange’s wife, Stella, said at a press conference in February 2024 that her husband “will die” if he is sent to the United States, stating that his physical and mental health are “deteriorating.”

In May, Assange gets permission to appeal against the 2022 court ruling approving his extradition, and a two-day hearing in London is scheduled for July 9.

2024: Plea agreement and release

Assange agrees to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information, according to US court documents released late Monday.

WikiLeaks says “Julian Assange is free,” writing in X that he was released from prison and flown out of Britain after a high court judge granted him bail.

Assange is scheduled to appear on Wednesday morning local time in a court in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific near his native Australia.

He is expected to be sentenced to 62 months in prison, with credit for the five years he has already served behind bars in Britain, meaning he can be released.

