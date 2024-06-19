The Lok Sabha result was a breakthrough. Expect more plot twists in Maharashtra

The results of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra have caused turmoil in the political arena of the state. While the INDIA bloc won 30 seats here – a gain of 21 – the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win only 17, a loss of 20 from last time after adjusting for MPs aligned with Shiv Sena factions and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In terms of percentage of votes, both alliances received around 44% support.

If we consider the assembly leaders, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, or MVA, was ahead with over 150 seats, comfortably above the majority mark of 145. In the current assembly, the Mahayuti, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP), Shinde-led Eknath Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP have 205 MLAs. In contrast, the Congress opposition front, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led NCP have 73 assembly leaders. The Lok Sabha election results, which indicate great frustration with ‘death by iodine or patchwork politics, have clearly put the BJP at a disadvantage given that the assembly elections in the state are just a few months away. Adding to the party’s concerns, in 15 head-to-head clashes in the state between the BJP and the Congress, the latter won 11 seats.

‘Political mistake’?

The BJP recently held a review meeting in Delhi, where Devendra Fadnavis offered to resign from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and instead help strengthen the party organization ahead of the assembly elections. On the other hand, in a recent article in Organizer, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Ratan Sharda, an RSS ideologue, criticized the incorporation of Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction into the state government, arguing that it caused discontent among BJP workers. Sharda clearly called it a “political mistake” on the part of the BJP.

That’s not entirely out of place. BJP and NCP cadres have been at loggerheads for long, especially in western Maharashtra. The alliance seemed unnatural to many, unable to function smoothly on the ground. Furthermore, the Ajit-led NCP could win only one of the four seats allotted to it, while Sharad Pawar’s faction secured eight of the 10 seats it contested, clearly underlining who is the real boss. Nearly a quarter of pre-split NCP voters, comprising a significant number of minorities, appear to have stuck with Sharad Pawar.

More likely crossovers

Rubbing salt into the wound, Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, has said that around 18-19 NCP MPs are in touch with him and Sharad Pawar himself, and that they will defect to the parent party after the monsoon session. of the legislature.

Meanwhile, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena won seven of the 15 seats it contested. Its strike rate was almost 50%, even better than that of the BJP. But while the BJP was able to transfer its votes to the Sena thanks to a long-standing alliance, the Shinde faction’s votes did not transfer smoothly to the BJP as Uddhav Thackeray still dominated the majority of traditional Sena voters. This caused a huge loss for the BJP, which had to give up 17 of the 23 seats it won in 2019.

Some members of the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena also claim that five to six legislators from the Shinde faction are in touch with them. It is very likely that both Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar would happily welcome most of the rebel MLAs (except Shinde and Ajit Pawar) if they wanted to make a gharwapasi. There are also reports that Chhagan Bhujbal, upset over the denial of a Rajya Sabha nomination, may quit the NCP and join Uddhav’s side.

Seat sharing problems

Both Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have clearly emerged as winners in the legacy battles of their respective parties. The BJP, which suffered massive losses in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions due to the Maratha agitation and agricultural difficulties, seems to be fighting against the wall. It is likely to use this opportunity to negotiate hard with its two alliance partners over seat distribution for the upcoming assembly elections. Aiming to win 152 seats on its own, the BJP would need to fight for a minimum of 200 seats, leaving 40 each for its two partners. While the NCP has 40 MLAs supporting the NDA government, the Shiv Sena has 38.

This factor could trigger an exodus of the two rebel factions towards Uddhav’s Shiv Sena or Sharad Pawar’s NCP. Furthermore, the fact that some MLAs on both sides may now be worried about their chance of winning under the NDA banner could further accelerate that potential exodus. Also, the ‘Modi factor’ that helped the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls may not be of much help in the state battle.

On the other hand, some MLAs may choose to wait and see. The MVA is also not immune to fights over ticket distribution, as Uddhav’s party has shown the lowest strike rate despite competing for the maximum number of seats. Congress, being the largest partner, can exercise to get more seats. The BJP, in any case, hopes that the alliance will be reduced before the state elections.

The Lok Sabha results have set the stage for more somersaults in Maharashtra, with all the elements of a heady Bollywood brawl.

(Amitabh Tiwari is a political strategist and commentator. In his previous avatar, he was a corporate and investment banker.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.