The latest road safety notice from the Delhi Police inspired by this Netflix series

The Delhi Police issued a road safety advisory for commuters on Thursday, and it was an instant hit on the internet for one reason: to remind us all of Lady Whistledown, the anonymous writer of the Netflix series, Bridgerton. In its official name X, the Delhi Police shared a letter inspired by Lady Whistledown’s social pamphlet, which detailed the city gossip.

The notice header read: “Letter from Delhi Police to the People”, similar to the program booklet which reads: “Lady Whistledown Society Papers”.

“Dear Readers: A very urgent issue has been brought to our attention about the danger on our roads. It seems that some of us still dare to drink before taking the reins of our modern cars, which puts everyone in danger,” it says. read in the notice. .

“We strongly urge you to never drive under the influence of alcohol. Let us keep our beloved community safe by ensuring that every driver is lucid and responsible. Sincerely, Delhi Police. PS: Safety and sobriety are always in fashion,” it further said .

The text with the screenshot of the letter read: “Delhi Police’s latest letter to the people of Delhi.”

In the Netflix series, Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington, also writes the gossip pamphlet as Lady Whistledown.

Apart from the format, the Delhi Police letter also used the vocabulary of Lady Whistledown, who begins her letters with “Dear Readers.” Furthermore, they used “modern chariots” instead of vehicles.

The comments section was flooded with positive reactions to the latest advisory from the Delhi Police, and many users appreciated them.

One user commented: “Very good initiative Delhi Police, very proud of you…”

This was not the first time that the Delhi Police took inspiration from a program to issue a notice. Previously, they had shared a post urging everyone not to drink and drive, while referring to a scene from Amazon Prime Video. Panchayat series.

In the post, they appreciated Abhishek Tripathi (who played Jitendra Kumar), ‘Sachiv ji’ of Phulera Village Panchayat. They shared the post along with a clip from the series in which Abhishek Tripathi was driving a vehicle while the driver was drunk.

The text with the post read: “Well done, Secretary Ji. Very well done.”