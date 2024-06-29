The High Command will decide based on my work:

Bangalore:

Amid several voices within and outside the party raising in favor of appointing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as Chief Minister, the Karnataka Congress president on Saturday categorically stated that he does not need anyone’s recommendation and the high command would decide on based on your work. .

Speaking to reporters at his Bengaluru residence on Saturday, Mr Shivakumar said: “There is no talk of deputy chief ministers, and there is no talk of the prime minister’s position either. The pontiff (Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami) has spoken out of love for me. I request that no one make recommendations. “The party high command will decide based on my work.”

Shivakumar further said, “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Chief Minister and I have reached a consensus along with the high command on how to proceed in the interest of Karnataka. There is no need for MPs, ministers or any religious pontiff to speak on the matter.”

“If they want to support me, let them pray for me and this should end here. I do not want any minister to speak to the media on matters related to the posts of deputy chief minister or the post of chief minister. If they continue to issue public statements, I cannot do anything except send them AICC notices,” Shivakumar warned.

Mr Shivakumar emphasised that discipline was crucial for the party and without discipline, there was nothing.

“We know how hard we have worked to bring the party to power. For the good of the party, I tell everyone that maintaining silence will be a service to the party. I humbly request the religious pontiffs not to interfere in politics,” Shivakumar said.

When asked about the meeting with MPs and Union ministers in New Delhi, Shivakumar said, “We met all our MPs and Union ministers. Barring two, all of them, including five Union ministers, attended the meeting. They all put aside political differences and ensured cooperation in the interest of Karnataka. They have also stated that if they are approached by concerned officials and ministers, they will follow up on the issues.”

“Honourable Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the meeting for over two hours and assured that her commitments to Karnataka from the central government would be fulfilled.

“They said there are some technical issues regarding the Upper Bhadra Project. We have provided them with all the necessary documents,” Shivakumar said. “As for the Mahadayi project, the two former CMs (Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar) have information at their disposal.

“I assume they along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will follow up on the matter in the interest of Karnataka,” he said.

“On Friday afternoon we met Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari. He told us about the obstacles in the state for the implementation of projects. We are talking to local MLAs and ministers to resolve the issues. Farmers are demanding deviations from the projects, which is not possible. We will call them and talk to them.

“This evening at 8 pm, a meeting has been fixed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I will also join the Chief Minister,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)