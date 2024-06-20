“The formation of a high-level committee will not spare anyone”: Minister in exam queue

The minister also said that he takes moral responsibility for the NEET issue.

Criticized for irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET exam, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that a high-level committee will be formed and the interest of students is the government’s first priority.

More than 30 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, both conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the minister’s comments came on a day when students staged protests in several parts of the country, including in front of the house of Pradhan in Delhi. Some were also detained.

At a press conference on Thursday, Pradhan said in Hindi: “I want to assure everyone that the government is committed to ensuring the interests of students. We will not compromise on that or on transparency. As far as NEET exams are concerned,” We are in constant touch with the Bihar government and Patna police will send us a detailed report soon. According to preliminary information, the errors are limited to certain regions.”

The Bihar reference was to reports of NEET papers being leaked there.

“I want to assure you that once we have concrete evidence, none of the culprits will be spared, be it the NTA or any senior official of the NTA. Our priority is the future of the students. The government is also setting up a high-level commission .top-level committee. It will give recommendations to improve the NTA structure, its functioning, the examination process, transparency and security protocol. We are committed to error-free examinations,” the minister said.

The committee, he said, will consist of technocrats, scientists, educational administrators, academicians and scientists.

Noting that the government had enacted a law to prevent the use of unfair means in public examinations, the minister appealed not to spread rumors on such issues or politicize them.

“Lakhs of students, many of them meritorious candidates who are poor or from rural areas, have secured good marks and good ranks. Their career should not be held hostage due to isolated incidents. We are ready to make all necessary improvements. None of the guilty will be forgiven,” Pradhan said.

Regarding the UGC-NET exam, which is conducted for assistant professor posts in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships, Mr. Pradhan said that when the UGC chairman received information from the cyber crime team of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the questions that were on the darknet, the recount was done with the original document and an immediate decision was taken to conduct a CBI investigation. It was also decided to cancel the exam after it was established that its integrity had been compromised.

The minister also said that he is taking moral responsibility for the NEET issue and is not trying to avoid doing so.