The first lady of the United States defends Joe Biden after Donald Trump’s mockery of his age

US first lady Jill Biden said President Joe Biden’s age was an advantage during a visit to Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday. In her speech on the ‘Seniors for Biden’ campaign tour, Jill Biden said the election is “not about age,” noting that President Biden is 81 and Donald Trump is 78, making them “essentially the same age,” CNN reported. .

Donald Trump has made Joe Biden’s advanced age one of his main campaign points, trying to position himself as a forceful alternative to the sometimes unstable 81-year-old Democratic incumbent.

Jill Biden described the president as a “healthy and wise 81-year-old woman, ready to work for you every day.”

“Joe is one of the most effective presidents of our lifetimes not despite his age, but because of it,” said Jill Biden, stating that the election revolved around the “character of the person who leads our country.”

The First Lady said she sees Joe Biden’s “vigor, energy and passion every day.”

His comments come after concerns about President Biden’s age. During a Juneteenth concert at the White House, he seemed momentarily disoriented, standing tall and watching as others danced and sang.

Pay close attention to Joe Biden’s hands in this video! pic.twitter.com/C5r0ceTNnX —Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 12, 2024

Another incident at the recent G7 summit in Italy showed President Biden appearing to veer in a different direction, prompting Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni to guide him back.

THE ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER had to intervene and stop Joe Biden from walking away today This guy is a TOTAL SHAME on the world stage. he is totally gone pic.twitter.com/BzAIVw1J1i – Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 13, 2024

On ‘The View’ last month, Jill Biden compared her husband to Donald Trump, calling the latter someone who “can’t get a sentence together.”

“So you have two options: you have my husband Joe, who everyone knows, who has integrity, he is strong, he is stable, he is a leader. He is smart. He is energetic, or you have chaos,” she said.

Jill Biden began a three-day campaign tour on June 13, visiting Wisconsin, Minnesota, California, Nevada and Arizona. The “Seniors for Biden” initiative aims to engage voters 65 and older with events like pickleball, bingo, pancake breakfasts and ice cream socials.