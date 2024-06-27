The face of the opposition chief minister in Maharashtra? Uddhav Thackeray responds

The Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc of opposition parties performed well in these Lok Sabha elections.

Mumbai:

The opposition alliance comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) will reveal its choice of Chief Minister for Maharashtra in due course, but the BJP-led ruling coalition must first show the “face of failure”, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said today.

In a media interaction, Mr. Thackeray was asked if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had reached an agreement on a Chief Ministerial candidate for Maharashtra, where Assembly elections will be held this year.

The state elections are likely to be a close contest after the MVA defeated the ruling alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in these general elections. Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, the MVA won 30 and the NDA bloc 17.

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began today and top leaders of the government and opposition were in the House. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, now Deputy Chief Minister, shared an awkward moment while waiting for the lift in the Assembly building. A video now circulating on social media shows the two leaders exchanging words while waiting for the elevator.

Another joyous interaction, of which pictures have emerged, was between BJP minister Chandrakant Patil and Thackeray. When the BJP leader gave a chocolate bar to Mr Thackeray, he replied: “Tomorrow you will give chocolate to the people of Maharashtra.” The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was clearly referring to the state budget that is likely to offer concessions to woo voters ahead of the elections.

In his talk to the media, Thackeray took aim at the central government for the huge problem surrounding irregularities in the national eligibility and entrance test for medical education aspirants. He also referred to reports of rainwater leaking into the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya; These reports have been dismissed by the temple committee.

“This is a leaky government in Delhi and here. It happened in Ayodhya and here too,” he said, attacking Maharashtra and the central governments for document leaks.

Responding to Mr. Fadnavis’ allegation that question papers of the most competitive exams were leaked during Mr. Thackeray’s tenure, he replied:

“This is one of their false narratives. Most of our exams were conducted during Covid-19, most of the exams were conducted online, whenever problems arose we re-conducted them,” he said.

The upcoming elections in Maharashtra are extremely significant in the context of divisions in two key political forces in the state over the last two years. In the last state elections in 2019, the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena fought in alliance and won a majority. But the allies failed due to the rotation of the heads of government and Thackeray joined hands with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP to form the government.

In 2022, however, Uddhav Thackeray’s government was overthrown after his trusted lieutenant, Eknath Shinde, led a mutiny that divided the Shiv Sena. Shinde joined hands with the BJP to form the next government. Later, NCP leader Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar, leading to a split in the NCP. Ajit Pawar also joined the state government.