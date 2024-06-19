The era of super wild weather is here

Climate is no longer a uniform roll of the dice.

Forest fires in Canada that burned continuously for more than a year. Floods that paralyzed Dubai. Deadly heat floods the streets of New Delhi. The first half of 2024 has laid bare the catastrophic extremes that now characterize the rapidly changing climate on all continents.

This week, millions of people along the East Coast of the United States – the most populous coastal region in the country – will swelter under a dome of heat. Temperatures in Manhattan’s Central Park are expected to reach 95°F (35°C) on Friday. Meanwhile, on the southern tip of the coast, Florida is in its second week of battling torrential rains so intense near Sarasota that they are likely to occur only once every 500 to 1,000 years. Damage could exceed $1 billion.

A new era of extreme rainfall led the U.S. National Academy of Sciences on Tuesday to recommend a major reset of the country’s “probable maximum precipitation” estimates, which guide infrastructure development. They have not been updated nationally since 1999 and, in some cases, 60 years. More than 16,000 dams at risk and 50 nuclear power plants, all of them aging, face new extremes.

The report sets out ways to use modern climate models to update analysis to take into account global warming. It’s a recognition that “super wild weather” is entering a new phase and the United States needs to be prepared, says John Nielsen-Gammon, a Texas A&M University professor and state climatologist who co-authored the study.

Climate is no longer a uniform roll of the dice. It’s more like rolling loaded dice that have sixes on three sides, or sevens and eights, says Katharine Hayhoe, a distinguished professor at Texas Tech University who studies climate impacts. The very term “global warming” suggests a kind of predictability that may no longer suit the times. “Nowadays I think it’s much more appropriate to call it ‘global weirdness,'” Hayhoe says. “Wherever we live, our weather is getting a lot weirder.”

Greenhouse gas pollution made temperatures 1.3°C higher last year than before the Industrial Revolution. Last May marked the 12th consecutive month of record average temperatures for the planet, and the oceans have recorded new levels of heat every day for more than a year. This has led to abnormal rain and hail, more destructive storms and even unexpected cold snaps: London, Paris, Berlin and other parts of Europe saw temperatures fall below the levels of last Christmas Eve in early June.

But it is the heat and the associated droughts, floods and wildfires that have become the most prolific indicator of today’s strange, wild climate. The threat of infernos is at extreme levels in Greece and Spain, and the risks extend to the French Riviera. Thermometers in Egypt hit a record high of 51°C (124°F) earlier this month. Floods have damaged infrastructure and threatened crops in China, while much of South Asia has faced temperatures that tested the limits of the human body. The extreme heat in Gaza worsened the humanitarian crisis. A deluge of rain after years of drought in East Africa claimed hundreds of lives and wiped out livestock.

Erich Fischer, a climate scientist at ETH Zurich, has been trying to do something similar with heat to what American researchers want to do with precipitation. His work in recent years has helped show that temperature records around the world are falling by increasing margins, meaning there is “an increasing likelihood of unprecedented climate extremes,” as he wrote with co-authors in a 2021 paper.

Fischer’s research essentially predicted the extremely rare 2021 heat wave that hit western North America, when the region experienced its hottest June on record and 1,400 people died. A study Fischer led last year identified places that could have undetected potential for heat waves of that magnitude. His list of dangers included Paris, which will host more than 1 million visitors during the Summer Olympics.

“Now that we know these events are becoming more frequent, we should expect to see more of these jumps,” Fisher says. Realizing that impossible weather was now possible in many ways, she says he has been researching the next logical question: “What is really the biggest event people should prepare for?”

Based on the first five months of 2024, this year is certain to finish as one of the five warmest on record. There is now a more than 60% chance that it will surpass 2023 and top the list.

Part of what drove temperatures higher during the first half of 2024, and helped drive the extremes, was the fading of El Niño, a warming of the equatorial Pacific that warms the world. The extra heat comes from a counterintuitive change: Regulations aimed at cleaning up pollution from shipping began to reduce the emission of sulfur, which, although harmful to health, can also help cool the atmosphere by blocking sunlight.

Scientists warn that the looming danger does not come solely from supercharged climate catastrophes. A warmer planet increases the chances of “compound events,” in which multiple disasters (natural and man-made) occur at the same time or in the same place, exacerbating their combined impact.

A prime example can be found in Texas, where high temperatures contributed to the largest wildfire ever recorded in the state. Abnormally dry conditions in the Canadian province of Alberta resulted in an early start to the fire season.

In other cases, the impacts extend beyond borders. In March, Saharan dust storms blew north, turning skies yellow and orange in Sicily and degrading air quality from Greece through Italy to France, where there was also heavy rain. Rising food and energy prices have also overlapped with harsh weather conditions, magnifying, for example, the consequences of years-long drought in Syria, Iraq and Iran.

“The common denominator here is rising temperatures,” says Amir AghaKouchak, a professor at the University of California, Irvine who has studied the future risk of composite events. “The temperature has increased significantly and is contributing to all (disasters) and perhaps is intensifying the relationship between different hazards.”

Some areas have also had to face different extremes in quick succession. The Philippines closed schools and power plants in April as temperatures soared. Now the government has warned that increased rainfall could harm the country’s food supply as El Niño ends and colder conditions set in. February wildfires killed more than 100 people in Chile, where historic rains are causing chaos in the region’s typically dry climate.

Extreme weather can become novel simply by lasting for previously unexpected periods of time. In Southeast Asia, for example, climate change now means that heat waves can last for months. Prolonged flooding left more than 500 dead in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi.

Renzo Guinto, associate professor of planetary health at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, worries that affected nations will focus primarily on responding to immediate health dangers and risk ignoring underlying causes. “What we need now, in an era of multiple extreme weather events, is to be less reactive and more anticipatory,” he says. “We are simply perpetuating a vicious cycle of emissions and extreme events, and the ultimate victims of this cycle are humans.”

This year’s strange weather has affected every corner of the global economy, from power grids to air travel.

A study published in Nature in April projected that climate damage could cost the global economy $38 trillion (in 2005 dollars) per year by 2049, dwarfing the estimated $6 trillion needed to reduce planet-warming emissions by 2005. in accordance with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Cleantech spending hit a record $1.8 trillion in 2023, according to BloombergNEF, still far short of what is needed.

Cattle graze on an island of unburned grass after the Smokehouse Creek Fire near Pampa, Texas, in March. Photographer: Scott Olson/Getty Images

It doesn’t help that some of the world’s most ambitious climate policies are under attack in Europe and the United States as voters reject the phase-out of gas stoves and sustainable agricultural measures. Emerging markets, which will need to make the biggest leap towards clean energy, are fighting to gain a larger share of global green investments.

Still, it’s not enough to focus solely on reducing emissions, says Rohit Magotra, deputy director of Integrated Research and Development Action, a New Delhi-based climate research and consulting firm. Rapid urbanization means these climate disasters are becoming more devastating, and cities in developing countries need to build early warning systems and climate-resilient infrastructure so they can be more resilient.

“Extreme weather events are becoming more intense and more frequent. The geographic areas they impact are also expanding, affecting some of the most vulnerable people in the world,” says Magotra. “Adaptation is as critical as mitigation.”