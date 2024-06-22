‘The Einstein who made Babar Azam captain’: Shoaib Akhtar criticized Imran Khan in T20 World Cup mess?

Scrutiny of the Pakistan cricket team continues after another forgettable display at an ICC event. For the second consecutive tournament, under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan could not do justice to their lineup. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-final, while in the 2024 T20 World Cup, the team failed to advance from the group stage. After the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam lost his captaincy and Shaheen Afridi took the reins. But after just one series, he was fired and Babar was reinstated.

After Pakistan’s latest disaster, questions are being raised over Babar Azam’s captaincy.

“Who made Babar Azam captain in the first place? Who was the Einstein, by the way? I need to meet that guy. Does he qualify for this job? Does he even know a thing or two about captaincy? I’ve been saying that Babar Azam He’s not a captain,” Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan pacer, said on Butt Sports TV.

“What is going to happen to Babar now? Now he is going to go down to number 4. He has to finish the games. He has to win the games, if he doesn’t he won’t be able to keep his place.” in T20Is. I’m telling you right now. He won’t be able to find his place in the ODIs if he can’t finish. Finisher Babar has to come out again. That’s when the character needs to enter. In that kind of position, I tell Babar bluntly: you have to continue to be a superstar and know how to finish games.”

Incidentally, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, who is also the country’s former prime minister, had earlier said that he recommended Babar’s name for the captaincy.

“I only saw him (Babar) play twice and I immediately asked the head of the cricket board, you should make him captain because he is genuinely world class. He is exceptional and I have not seen a player with such versatility and correctness. “The technique , stroke play and temperament; “He could go anywhere from here as captain makes a lot of sense because you want your captain to be world class so he commands respect,” Imran told Piers Morgan in 2022.