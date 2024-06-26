The curse of Delhi heat and the charisma of our short-term memory

Credit: Reuters

Delhi’s meteorological and political climates seem to be in perfect sync this year. After the infernal heat and dust, the city holds its breath. It’s like being paralyzed by the cobra’s eyes. Everything is paralyzed. A pregnant pause. While the new parliament is in session, nothing significant has yet been achieved, either by the ruling party or the opposition.

No, Rahul Gandhi becoming opposition leader does not count as a significant event. This was on schedule. Likewise, the fall of the mercury does not deserve any mention. After twelve months of dealing with “the hottest twelve months in the history of the planet,” a promise of rain feels nothing more than trolling.

Delhi is still alive

Delhi is not even complaining anymore. There is now a new heat stroke emergency unit at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where patients are given ice baths to save their lives. Delhi has recorded at least 14 days of heat wave, the biggest in at least 14 years. There’s something deeply satisfying about those numerically synchronized statistics, no matter the horrors they entail. Since mid-May, 275 deaths have been recorded in Delhi due to the heat wave. The real figures are certainly much higher. Delhi is turning on the air conditioning.

Even the continued imprisonment of the prime minister does not boil the blood of the people, his voters and followers (the Aam Aadmi Party office on Rouse Avenue has more policemen than followers). Delhi has a habit of falling into complacency when the ‘terrible’ becomes a better point and is classified as ‘bad’. Yes, it’s a hot day, but not as bad as yesterday. Our collective memory of the heat and dust is rather short. Or it’s too long. It goes back centuries and millennia.

“A desert like Karbala”

“The city has become a desert, and now that the wells are gone and water is scarce and precious, it will be a desert like Karbala.” Delhi, which battles a serious water crisis in summer, is described as such by one of the best-known Urdu poets of all time. Except that we are in the year 1859 and the poet is Mirza Ghalib. Such is the curse and charisma of Delhi that the more it changes, the more it stays the same.

The water crisis in Delhi has worsened over the years. And also its air. Unfortunately, no one pays attention to these issues until the perfect time for it comes. In other words, as long as a convenient scapegoat is found. Therefore, we will only talk about air pollution in winter, just in time for Diwali and the rice harvest. As farmers in Haryana and Punjab begin clearing their farms, Delhi complains of being suffocated. To hell with the Air Quality Index (AQI) monitors that spit out scary numbers all year round. Today’s AQI reading, on a pleasant day, is 300. Very pleasant indeed! Water is scarce today, but before long the city will be flooded, thanks to the rising Yamuna and clogged or missing drains.

Dysfunctional but functional

None of this is new. Delhi moves on. She has taken the responsibility of showing Mumbai her place. What do you mean by the spirit of Mumbai? Even Delhi is willing to remain charred or flooded for days and remain “functional.” At least as functional as the rich people who frequent nightclubs and insist on getting behind the wheel after having ingested a liter of alcohol into their bodies.

What Delhi does not do is value responsibility. And here’s the trick. Once you start looking for responsibility, you We also have to be accountable. Power outages, for example, cannot be solely due to faulty power company equipment or increased demand, etc. Electricity theft and waste at the individual and institutional levels certainly have a role to play. Similarly, air pollution may have something to do with the countless cars on the roads. It is a big stereotype in the West that people from Delhi – the privileged group who can afford to travel abroad – are extremely poor walkers. Yes, despite boasting one of the best public transport infrastructure in the country, Delhi depends on private ownership of motor vehicles.

The many Delhis

Delhi is second to none when it comes to disobeying rules and laws in its quest to build and build some more. The city is perpetually under construction. According to a recent survey by the Indian Institute of Public Health, Ahmedabad, more than 60% of construction workers suffer from heat stress during summer. Despite the Ministry of Labor’s 2023 directives to construction companies to change working hours and humane working conditions, nothing has changed on the ground, thanks to the absence of strict enforcement. As long as the privileged of Delhi get a stream of cool air from their car’s air conditioning, they don’t care who falls dead next to their scalding vehicle.

Delhi is built, Delhi burns, Delhi dies. Often, it is not the same Delhi.

(Nishtha Gautam is a Delhi-based author and academic.)

