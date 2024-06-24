The court’s harsh speech on felling trees in Delhi

Court withdraws DDA over felling of 1,100 trees on Delhi Ridge

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for felling trees in the capital’s Ridge area and today said it cannot ignore “blatant acts” leading to destruction of the environment. .

“If the authorities fail to discharge their legal and constitutional duties, the court has to give a clear signal to all authorities that the environment cannot be harmed in such a way,” said Justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

The court, which was hearing a suo motu contempt case against the DDA vice-president, also proposed a large-scale tree plantation drive in the national capital. This comes days after the city reeled under a relentless heatwave that claimed many lives. The court asked the DDA how a Tree Protection Act can be implemented and said it will direct the civic authorities to carry out a tree plantation drive.

The vacation court today posed tough questions to the DDA on how trees were felled in the Delhi Ridge area despite a Supreme Court order against felling of trees in the area.

“It is very shocking that the trees have been cut down despite knowing that it cannot be done without the permission of the Supreme Court,” Justice Oka said. He then asked if lieutenant governor VK Saxena had asked DDA officials to remove the trees. Mr. Saxena is the president of the DDA.

“Are we dealing with a very serious problem? 1,100 trees, are you taking it lightly? Ask your officer who issued these instructions… is it the president? Then we will make him part of it,” the court asked.

The court noted that the trees were felled after the Lt. Governor’s visit and asked the DDA lawyer if they were “defending actions of the LG”. “Two registered documents say that LG ordered to cut trees, how can you run away from this? Are you defending LG?” Judge Oka asked.

Mahesh Jethmalani, representing DDA vice-chairman Subhasish Panda, asked if the lieutenant governor was informed about the Supreme Court order protecting the trees. To this, Judge Oka said: “On a lighter note, I have read the famous story of Sherlock Holmes: The Secret of Why the Dog Didn’t Bark.” The judge was referring to the story The Adventure of Silver Blaze, in which a horse is stolen but a dog who sees it does not react because it is an inside job.

“We are trying to find out the truth and hope for better assistance from the DDA. It pains us to know what kind of valuable trees have been felled,” the court said.

The court has now asked the DDA vice-chairman whether there is an official record of what happened during the lieutenant governor’s visit. “We need a clear statement of facts from the VC, because if what is stated in the emails is correct, then the felling of trees was done on the instructions of the LG. We hope that the DDA will clarify this aspect,” he said. . the court said.

“From the affidavit of the DDA vice-chairman, it appears that the entire blame was placed on the officers who claimed that they were responsible for ordering the contractors to cut the trees without the permission of the court,” the court noted, holding contempt. notices to these officials.

The Supreme Court also ordered that in all current and future contracts, the DDA must include a clause stating that felling of trees is not permitted without the court’s permission.

“We propose to conduct a detailed investigation into the acts of the DDA which resulted in the destruction of several valuable trees and consequently the destruction of the environment. This Court cannot lightly ignore such brazen acts in the capital. If the authorities” “If they fail to fulfill their legal and constitutional duties, the court must give a clear signal to all authorities that the environment cannot be damaged in such a way,” the court said. The matter will be heard next Wednesday.