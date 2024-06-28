The collapse of the roof of Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 was inaugurated in 2009, according to the Union Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu talks to reporters about the incident at Delhi airport.

The Delhi airport roof collapse that killed one person and injured six was a “very serious incident” and the aviation regulatory authority DGCA will investigate the matter thoroughly, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu told reporters today.

The canopy and a huge metal beam at the passenger pick-up and drop-off area outside Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed this morning amid heavy rain.

The airport has closed flights operating from Terminal 1. The Civil Aviation Minister said passengers whose flights were cancelled will receive a full refund.

When reporters pointed out that some of the girders appeared to have rusted, Naidu said, “It is too early to comment on it. We have told the airport administration to check it. The ministry and the DGCA will also investigate separately.”

#LOOK | On a part of the canopy that collapsed at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says: "…we are taking this incident seriously…I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the other side and the…

The Terminal 1 canopy that collapsed today was built in 2008-09. The work was outsourced by GMR to private contractors, government sources told NDTV.

Soon after the morning incident, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the affected terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Corruption and criminal negligence are responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure that fell like a pack of cards in the last 10 years of the Modi government,” Kharge said.

The Civil Aviation Minister pointed out “misinformation” in Kharge’s message: PM Modi had inaugurated another building, not Terminal 1. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power at the time the marquee was built and inaugurated.