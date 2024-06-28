The centre is asking students and parents to suggest ideas for reforming the NTA examination body

New Delhi:

A government-appointed committee has sought suggestions from students and parents to reform and/or restructure the National Testing Agency, the central body under fire for multiple irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG tests for admission to medical courses, and the UGC-NET exam, which ranks candidates for appointment to teaching posts in colleges and universities.

The committee, to be headed by former ISRO Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will accept suggestions and comments through a special website: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/examination-reforms-nta/

The public will be able to offer their comments until July 7.