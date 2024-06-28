The Center asks ministries to remove actors who do not act “in the public interest”

The Centre has ordered that non-performers be prematurely retired from government service.

New Delhi:

Angry over the failure to comply with its directives, the Centre has asked all ministries to review the work of employees in a timely manner so that those who fail to perform are prematurely removed from service.

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has asked the ministries concerned to direct public sector undertakings (PSUs), banks, autonomous institutions and statutory bodies under their administrative control to carry out the exercise of periodic review of the employees.

He noted that instructions have been issued from time to time to conduct a periodic review of the performance of government officials with a view to determining whether “they should be retained in service or retired from service prematurely, in the public interest.”

Ministries and administrative departments have been repeatedly asked to comply with the guidelines issued in this regard and submit a report to this effect to the Department of Defence, according to the order issued to secretaries of all central government departments.

However, it has been observed that several ministries and departments are not adhering to the said guidelines resulting in delay in identification of government employees required to be screened under the relevant provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR)-56 (J)/(I) and Rule 48 of the Central Civil Services or CCS (Pensions) Rules (now, revised as Rule 42 of the CCS (Pensions) Rules, 2021), it said.

These rules establish the policy of periodic review and early retirement of public servants and to ensure efficiency, economy and speed in the provision of government functions.

“In view of the above, ministries/departments are requested to take immediate steps to identify employees who need to be examined under the relevant provisions of the Fundamental/Pension Rules and ensure that their cases are promptly submitted for consideration.” consideration before the review committee duly constituted as provided in existing instructions,” reads the June 27 order.

Further, all ministries, departments and organisations have been asked to “strictly adhere” to the timeline mentioned in the DoPT order issued in this regard in 2020 “for carrying out performance review exercise of government officials and employees of PSUs/banks/autonomous institutions/statutory organisations under their administrative control to ensure that employees with dubious integrity or found to be ineffective are not allowed to continue in the government,” the order said.

The DoPT had issued comprehensive and consolidated guidelines through its 2020 order detailing the procedures to be followed to identify cases of early retirement.

All ministries and departments have been asked to submit a report to the DoPT in a particular format by the 15th of every month from July 2024, he added.

The DoPT said the objective of the CCS rules is to strengthen the administrative machinery by developing responsible and efficient administration at all levels and to bring about efficiency, economy and speed in the disposal of government functions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)