Government employees can take 180 days of maternity leave in case they have children through surrogacy after the Center announced amendments to a 50-year-old rule.

The “commissioner mother” (the future mother of the child born through surrogacy) has also been granted childcare leave in addition to the 15-day paternity leave to the “commissioner father”, according to the changes introduced in the Function Central Public (Leave of Leave) Rules, 1972.

“In the case of surrogacy, the surrogate mother, as well as the caring mother who has less than two surviving children, may be granted maternity leave of 180 days, in the event that one or both are state officials” , reads the amended rules notified by the Ministry of Personnel.

Until now, there were no rules for granting maternity leave to government employees in case a child was born through surrogacy.

“In the case of a child conceived through surrogacy, the commissioning father who is a government official and has less than two surviving children may take paternity leave of 15 days within a period of six months from the date of childbirth”, establishes the new rules they said.

In case of surrogacy, the caring mother with less than two surviving children may be granted childcare leave, reads the notified Central Civil Services (Leave) (Amendment) Rules, 2024. on June 18.

The current rules allow “a female government servant and a single government servant” childcare leave for a maximum period of 730 days throughout the service “to care for the two eldest surviving children, either to raise them or to attend to any of your needs, such as education, illness and the like.

“Surrogate mother” shall mean the woman who gives birth to the child on behalf of the commissioning mother and the term “commissioning father” shall mean the commissioning father of the child born through surrogacy, the Personnel Ministry clarified in the amended rules.

