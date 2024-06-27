The big Indian wedding has become too big for comfort

At $130 billion (Rs 10.7 lakh crore), the Indian wedding industry is second only to the food and grocery market in the country. A recent report by Jefferies, an investment firm, shows that the Indian wedding market is twice as large as that of the United States ($70 billion), and only slightly less than China’s ($170 billion). ).

An average Indian spends around $15,000, or Rs 12 lakh, per wedding. For perspective, that’s three times the annual household income of Rs 4 lakh for an average Indian family, and about five times the per capita GDP of $2,900.

And yet, none of these statistics are as ironic as this one: Indians spend on average almost twice as much on weddings as they do on education. According to Jeffries, the usual 18 years of education in India amounts to only about Rs 6 lakh.

The elite wedding syndrome

Weddings are an important part of Indian culture. Parents begin saving for this shortly after the birth of their children, and if it is a girl, they save more aggressively.

Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner and Head of KPMG’s Education and Skill Development Practice in India, says of the Jefferies report: “Aggregate numbers and averages can be misleading. Indian weddings are much more than just a marriage of two people. It is a social event. So, it cannot be compared, as a category, to the expenditure of a Western wedding, which is usually very symbolic.” However, he adds, “a few super-opulent weddings could skew overall wedding expenditure nationally.”

“Earlier, wedding celebrations were not as glamorous as they are now, although dowry was openly common in society,” says Dr Channamma Kambara, associate professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru. Clothing, jewelry, furniture, expensive gifts, multiple grand events spread over several days, elaborate food menus and gigantic guest lists, all this and much more adds to the cost of Indian weddings. Fancy weddings, which cost around Rs 20 to 30 lakh, involve even more expenses. Understandably, due to its large size and scale, the Indian wedding market is a major growth driver for various formal and informal sectors including apparel, jewellery, catering, travel, décor, etc. It should be noted that wedding jewelry represents 25% of the total expenditure on a wedding, followed by catering with 20% and events with 15%. As for those who prefer and can afford “destination” weddings, these general trends have no limit or meaning.

“Bollywood aside, the growing appeal of ‘elitist’ and glamorous weddings has become a cause of great stress for parents. Many, especially the brides’ families, end up spending well beyond their means, leading to to high debt,” says Dr. Kambara.

Marriage over education

Despite the country’s rapid economic growth and increasing prosperity, education remains a blind spot. Students still lack access to quality education, most curricula are outdated and funding is insufficient. India spends between 3% and 3.5% of its GDP on education. The United States, on the other hand, spends 5%, while Canada, Japan and Germany, respectively, allocate about 5.5%, 3.6% and 4.8% of their GDP to education. It is also necessary to note that these developed nations have much higher GDPs and much smaller populations than India, for which experts recommend an education budget of around 6% of GDP.

Girls are the ones who suffer the most from this unfortunate situation. Gender prejudices and orthodox ideas remain the main impediments to their education, in addition to poverty and lack of educational opportunities. In many cases, even when some parents have been willing to educate their daughters, it is with the intention of marrying them to a well-paid man. Therefore, for women, marriage ultimately remains the fundamental consideration.

“The government is expected to take care of education, while weddings are an individual expense. So naturally, when it comes to personal expenses, weddings would be higher,” says Ramaswamy. Ultimately, it is great news that the wedding market is one of the key drivers of India’s economy, but there needs to be equal or greater investment in education, both by the government and the people.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is contributing editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.