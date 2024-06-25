The background, repression and resistance

June 25, 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. getty

The 21-month Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi’s government was not just a dark period for Indian democracy that demonstrated how absolute power corrupts absolutely, but a historic event that altered the course of Indian politics and showed how the Indian voter can Forgive your leaders for many excesses, but not arrogance.

Fifty years later, most of the key players who played a part in that turbulent era are no longer around, but the example of the Emergency is cited every time raw power threatens to undermine the rights of citizens.

Here’s a look at that defining event:

This iconic photo of Raghu Rai captures the authority of Indira Gandhi

The bottom

To understand the Emergency, it is necessary to look at how tall Indira Gandhi’s stature was in the years preceding it. The Congress split in 1969 and this was followed by a concentration of power in the Prime Minister’s office. In the 1971 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won 352 Lok Sabha seats under Mrs. Gandhi’s Garibi Hatao banner and she established herself as the “real Congress”, overcoming the old guard of the party known as the Congress (O ). India’s victory against Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence brought it into the international spotlight and earned it praise even from the opposition. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then leader of Jana Sangh, compared Mrs Gandhi to goddess Durga and she was at the zenith of her popularity. Soon after the 1971 war, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, ironically during her tenure as Prime Minister. The Economist even called her the Empress of India.

A historic trial

The most important events in history begin with a shock wave. Raj Narain, then leader of the Samyukt Socialist Party, had lost to Gandhi in the 1971 elections by a margin of 1.11 lakh votes in Rae Bareli. Following his defeat, Narain accused the Prime Minister of misusing state machinery for electoral purposes. Mrs. Gandhi was accused of using the services of a government official and a tribune in her election campaign. On June 12, 1975, Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of the Allahabad High Court found the prime minister guilty and declared her election null and void. She was also banned from participating in any election for six years. The Times of India compared the verdict to “firing the Prime Minister over a traffic ticket.” Mrs Gandhi challenged the order in the Supreme Court, which said that while she could continue as Prime Minister, she will not have the right to vote in the Lok Sabha until her plea is decided.

Adjustments of the law

Before the Emergency was announced, the government set the stage. Thanks to the brute majority of Congress, draconian laws were passed that would later be used to attack political opponents, such as the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). The Defense of India Act, a set of laws enacted during the 1962 war with China, was renewed immediately after the Emergency was imposed. This law suspended the fundamental rights of anyone arrested under the age of two. Among its draconian aspects was a provision to detain a person without explanation. The Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act was another law used to attack political rivals.

The Proclamation

On June 25, 1975, just before the clock struck midnight, President Fakruddin Ali Ahmed proclaimed a state of internal emergency on the advice of the council of ministers, citing internal unrest. The government cited threats to national security, an economy in ruins due to the global oil crisis and also noted how strikes had paralyzed production. The declaration of the state of emergency suspended fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. The right to challenge this in court was also suspended.

In her speech after the proclamation, Mrs. Gandhi said that “there is nothing to be afraid of.” “I am sure that you are all aware of the deep and widespread conspiracy that has been brewing ever since I started introducing certain progressive measures for the benefit of the common man and woman of India in the name of democracy,” she said.

The Indian Express published a blank editorial to protest against press censorship

The consequences

Soon after the proclamation of Emergency, Mrs. Gandhi came up with a 20-point economic programme. At the same time, she began a brutal repression against the opposition. Reports claim that the excesses were engineered by a control group comprising Mrs Gandhi loyalists and led by her junior Sanjay Gandhi. Sanjay Gandhi, who did not hold any constitutional office at the time, drew up his own five-point agenda for literacy, family planning, tree plantation, eradication of the caste system and abolition of dowry. These initiatives, especially family planning, led to massive excesses, such as forced mass sterilization. Censorship was imposed and any news against the government carried consequences. Government puppets clean newspapers before publication. It was during this time that The Indian Express published a blank editorial to register its protest against censorship. The unsuspecting censor did not notice.

The late Kuldip Nayar, in his book Emergency Retold, cited another example. “The Statesman published a photograph by the talented photographer Raghu Rai that said it all: it showed a man selling a bicycle with two children on it, a woman walking behind it and dozens of police officers standing around. The caption said that life was normal in Chandni Chowk, a censorship officer, not realizing the message the photo conveyed, ‘passed’ it and it was transferred the next day.”

Photo credit: Getty

The arrests

The protests against the Emergency marked the beginning of the political journeys of many stalwarts who would change Indian politics. Among those arrested during this time were Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Raj Narain, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Vijayaraje Scindia, Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, George Fernandes and Arun Jaitley.

According to Justice (retd) JC Shah’s report on emergency excesses, nearly 35,000 arrests were made under MISA and more than 75,000 under Defense of India rules.

The struggle

Various organisations, including RSS, Left and Sikhs’ “Democracy Bachao Morcha”, launched movements against the Emergency. But the figure who stands out in the resistance is Jayaprakash Narayan, who once affectionately called Mrs Gandhi ‘Indu’ and backed her staunchly when she took on the Congress old guard after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru.

But after the Allahabad High Court verdict, JP, as he was popularly called, was on the other side. At a massive rally at Patna’s Ramlila Maidan, JP recited Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s iconic lines that became a battle cry against Mrs Gandhi’s dispensation: “singhasan khali karo ke janta aati hai” (leave the throne, the town comes). Soon after the Emergency was imposed, JP was arrested. Diabetic, he embarked on a fast until death. In a letter to Mrs. Gandhi, in which he sarcastically called her Mr. Prime Minister and not “Indu.” “I have watched with dismay and growing agony as you have been pushing the country further and further into the abyss of darkness.”

He was released on November 12, 1975, but the detention had affected his health from which he did not fully recover until his death in 1979.

Under the JP government, leaders of all ideologies and political persuasions came together to take on Mrs. Gandhi. It was under her leadership that the Janata Party was formed which would later crush the Congress in the 1977 elections.

The great choice

With constitutional rights suspended due to the Emergency, Mrs Gandhi used the Congress majority in parliament to delay the 1976 elections. The following year she decided to go to the polls. While this surprise decision is often linked to information from the Intelligence Bureau that she was poised to sweep the polls, some accounts claimed that Mrs Gandhi had told her aides: “I know I am going to lose… however , it is absolutely necessary for him to call elections.”

The 1977 elections were a life and death battle for the opposition, and forces of different colors came together to take on Mrs. Gandhi. The old guard of the Congress, the Congress (O), merged with the Jana Sangh, the Socialist Party and the Lok Dal under the banner of the Janata Party. The Janata Party achieved a surprising victory, reducing the Congress’s score by a whopping 198 seats. What’s more, Mrs Gandhi was defeated in Raebareli by Raj Narain – the only time a sitting Prime Minister has lost an election. Following the elections, the Janata Party formed the government with Morarji Desai as Prime Minister.

The legacy

The Janata Party government could not complete its term due to differences among the many forces under its protection. His split in 1979 paved the way for Indira Gandhi’s triumphant return in the 1980 elections. But the resistance had achieved its objective. The illusion of invincibility had been shattered. Fifty years later, the Emergency remains a key issue in the criticism exchanged between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. While the BJP mocks Congress’ slogans of “saving the Constitution” by pointing out the Emergency, the Congress hits back by describing the Narendra Modi government’s rule as an undeclared Emergency.