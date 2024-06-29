The aspiring bureaucrat’s Tinder date cost him Rs 1.2 lakh. What happened next?

Two people have been arrested in the case.

New Delhi:

When an aspiring civil servant swiped right on a dating app, he had no idea he was walking into a carefully planned, sinister plot to scam men looking for love.

On Sunday, the victim, whose name was not revealed by the police, arrived at the Black Mirror Cafe in the Vikas Marg area of ​​east Delhi to celebrate the birthday of Versha, a woman he had recently matched with on “Tinder.” .

At the cafe, the two ordered some snacks, two pastries, and four shots of a non-alcoholic drink.

The “date” was going pretty well until Versha had to rush out due to a family emergency.

When the man finished his meal and asked for the bill, the bill stunned him: he owed the cafe an obscene sum of Rs 1,21,917.70 for a meal that should not have cost more than a few thousand.

The victim immediately disputed the bill, but was threatened, locked up, and forced to pay. The man ended up transferring the amount online to one of the cafe’s owners, 32-year-old Akshay Pahwa. Mr. Pahwa is a resident of Shahdara in east Delhi and studied up to 10th standard.

Once outside the café, she went straight to the police and filed a complaint.

The police were set to investigate the case and a four-member team led by Inspector Sanjay Gupta was formed. Soon after, Mr. Pahwa was in police custody.

During investigation, he told the police that Black Mirror Cafe is owned by him, Ansh Grover and Vansh Pahwa. Akshay and Vansh are cousins, while Ansh is his friend. The cafe employs several “table managers” including a man named Aryan; and these “table managers” are run by one Digranshu, he said. Aryan is a class 7 dropout and is currently unemployed.

Mr Pahwa also reported Versha, Afsan Parveen, 25, who also goes by the names Ayesha and Noor. When police tracked her down, Parveen was at another cafe on a “date” with a man from Mumbai she had met on Shaadi.com.

Parveen revealed her modus operandi to the police.

Aryan had contacted the victim and posed as Versha. He shared Parveen’s photo in single view mode and invited him to Laxmi Nagar on June 23 to celebrate his birthday.

Once at the cafe, Ms. Parveen faked a family emergency and ran out as planned and handed the bill to her date.

Each player has a cut: 15% of the amount they charge these unsuspecting men goes to Mrs. Parveen, 45% is divided between the table and cafe managers, and the remaining 40% to the owners.

Police claimed that there are several similar schemes going on in major metropolitan cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad to extort money from unwitting victims.

These elaborate schemes thrive thanks to a well-oiled collusion mechanism involving cafe owners, managers and others swiping for the “right” men on dating apps, they added.

The “table bosses” create fake profiles on these apps and lure men to cafes where they overcharge them for food and drinks, according to police. If they refuse to pay, they are threatened, beaten or kept in solitary confinement until they comply.

Social stigma often prevents men from reporting such incidents, police added.

The police arrested Ms Parveen and Mr Pahwa and confiscated their phones and the cafe’s cash register. The investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to arrest other accused, police said.